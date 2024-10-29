Goldman Sachs Top Analysts Love 5 Buy-Rated High-Yield Dividend Stocks Chris Hondros / Getty Images

High-yield dividend stocks will grow in popularity as interest rates dive.

Dividend stocks are a perfect investment idea to generate passive income.

The artificial intelligence rally over the past almost two years, led by the so-called Magnificent 7, has been remarkable if you owned those stocks. However, most of the S&P 500, while higher in 2024, is treading water and will not likely catch up to the hype-driven AI stocks soon.

One thing remains certain: with storm clouds gathering on the economic horizon, the increasing risk of an escalating conflict in the Middle East, and the market once again very overbought, many Wall Street strategists are cautious, predicting modest single-digit gains for the remainder of 2024. However, a significant 20% or more sell-off could also be possible—something we got a taste of in July when the Nasdaq quickly slid into 10% correction territory.

We decided to screen the October Goldman Sachs Buy-rated dividend stock list for companies with solid total return potential that pay dependable high-yield dividends for those seeking passive income. Five top companies listed from the highest yield caught our eye, and when they are among the top stock picks at the world’s most prestigious investment bank, they likely will also catch the eye of savvy dividend investors.

Why we recommend Goldman Sachs stocks

Dan Totilca / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Goldman Sachs is the acknowledged leader in the investment landscape on Wall Street and worldwide. The firm’s top-notch research department continues to provide clients with the best ideas across the investing spectrum and is likely to continue for years.

AllianceBernstein

Stephen Chernin / Getty Images

This top money manager and financial giant pays shareholders a solid 8.20% dividend. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) is a publicly owned investment manager.

The firm manages separate client-focused portfolios for its clients and primarily invests in:

Common and preferred stocks

Warrants and convertible securities

Government and corporate fixed-income securities

Commodities

Currencies

Real estate-related assets

Inflation-protected securities

AllianceBernstein employs:

Quantitative analysis

Long-term purchases

Short-term purchases

Trading

Short sales

Margin transactions

Option strategies, including writing covered options, uncovered options, and spread strategies to make its investments

The firm obtains external research to complement its in-house research.

Altria

FotografiaBasica / Getty Images

Goldman Sachs feels that this tobacco company offers value investors a great entry point and a 7.97% dividend. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.

The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand, as well as:

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild brand

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. Altria owns over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer. Recently, the company announced it would sell 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering.

MPLX

MenzhiliyAnantoly / iStock via Getty Images

This company is not only a GoldmanSachs pick but one of the top holdings in the Alerian MLP energy exchange-traded fund and pays a healthy 7.54% dividend. MPLX L.P. (NYSE: MPLX) is primarily engaged in transporting crude oil and refined products and terminating in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast regions and natural gas gathering and processing in the northeast from its prior acquisition of MarkWest Energy in 2015. Independent U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) formed MPLX.

Assets of MPLX include:

Networks of crude oil and refined product pipelines

Inland marine business

Light-product terminals

Storage caverns

Refinery tanks

Docks

Loading racks and associated piping

Crude and light-product marine terminals

The company also owns:

Crude oil and natural gas gathering systems

Pipelines, natural gas, and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins

Whirlpool

Bet_Noire / Getty Images

The potential for new home and condominium sales to increase in 2025 is a big positive for this company, which pays a dependable 6.76% dividend. Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) manufactures and markets home appliances and related products.

It operates through four segments:

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America and Asia

The company’s principal products include:

Refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters

Laundry appliances and related laundry accessories

Cooking and other small domestic appliances

Dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers

Whirlpool markets and distributes its products primarily under the:

Whirlpool

Maytag

KitchenAid

JennAir

Amana

Roper

Admiral

Affresh

Gladiator

Speed Queen

Hotpoint

Bauknecht

Indesit

Ignis

Laden

Privileg

KIC

Consul

Brastemp

Across

Ariston

Diqua

Royalstar

Kinetik

onurdongel / E+ via Getty Images

This company pays a strong 6.33% dividend and looks ready to break out to new 52-week highs. Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTK) operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin.

It operates through two segments:

Midstream Logistics

Pipeline Transportation

Kinetek provides these services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water gathering and disposal services.

Gathering

Transportation

Compression

Processing

Stabilization

Treating

Storage

Transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water gathering and disposal services

