6 Absolutely Best Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 6%

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciations have contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations.

A recent study from the Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the past half-century (1973-2022). Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

Most dividend investors seek solid passive income streams of quality dividend stocks. Passive income is a steady stream of unearned income that doesn’t require active traditional work. Shared ideas for earning passive income include investments, real estate, or side hustles.

We decided to screen our 24/7 Wall St. dividend stock research universe, looking for quality companies that pay at least a 6% dividend. Five stocks caught our eye as they are buy-rated at the top Wall Street firms and pay consistent and dependable 6% and, in some cases, higher dividends.

AT&T

The legacy telecommunications company has been going through a lengthy restructuring while lowering the dividend, which still stands at 6.54%. AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T) provides worldwide telecommunications, media, and technology services.

Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services.

AT&T sells through its company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores:

Handsets

Wireless data cards

Wireless computing devices

Carrying cases

Hands-free devices

AT&T also provides:

Data

Voice

Security

Cloud solutions

Outsourcing

Managed and professional services

Customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, and governmental and wholesale customers.

In addition, this segment offers residential customers broadband fiber and legacy telephony voice communication services.

It markets its communications services and products under :

AT&T

Cricket

AT&T PREPAID

AT&T Fiber

The company’s Latin America segment provides wireless services in Mexico and video services in Latin America. This segment markets its services and products under the AT&T and Unefon brands.

British American Tobacco

This European giant continues to print money and pays a massive 9.57% dividend.

British American Tobacco plc (NYSE: BTI) offers:

Vapor

Tobacco heating

Modern oral nicotine products

Combustible cigarettes

Traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff

The company offers its products under:

Vuse,

Glo

Velo

Grizzly

Kodiak

Dunhill

Kent

Lucky Strike

Pall Mall

Rothmans

Camel

Natural American Spirit

Newport

Vogue

Viceroy

Kool

Peter Stuyvesant

Craven A

State Express 555

Shuang Xi brands

Kinder Morgan

This is one of the top energy stocks and remains a favorite across Wall Street. It pays a dependable 6.41% dividend. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas, Products, Terminals, and CO2 segments.

The Natural Gas Pipelines segment:

Owns and operates the interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and underground storage systems

Natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities

Natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems

Liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities

The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, crude oil and condensate pipelines, associated product terminals, and petroleum OKEpipeline transmit facilities.

The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that store and handle various commodities, including:

Gasoline

Diesel fuel

Chemicals

Ethanol

Metals

Petroleum coke

Owns tankers

Lastly, the CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 to recover and produce crude oil from mature oil fields, owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gasoline processing plants, and has a natural oil pipeline system in West Texas. It holds and runs approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 144 terminals.

Main Street Capital

This company is a favorite across Wall Street and also offers a very solid 6.23% dividend. Main Street Capital Corporation. (NASDAQ: MAIN) is a private equity firm specializing in equity capital to lower-middle market companies.

The firm also provides debt capital to middle-market companies for:

Acquisitions

Management buyouts

Growth financings

Recapitalizations

Refinancing

The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams and generally provides “one-stop” financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Main Street Capital typically invests in lower middle market companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million.

The firm’s middle market debt investments are in businesses generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It also makes majority and minority equity investments.

Pfizer

This top pharmaceutical stock was a massive winner in the COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes but has been crushed as many are not getting boosters. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide and pays a rich 6.32% dividend, which has risen yearly for the last 14 years.

The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including:

Cardiovascular metabolic and women’s health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands

Biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands

Sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Pfizer also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as:

Pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, tick-borne encephalitis

COVID-19 under the Comirnaty/BNT162b2, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Trumenba, and the Prevnar family brands

Biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands

Amyloidosis, hemophilia, and endocrine diseases under the Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands

Whirlpool

The potential for new home sales to increase is a big positive for this company, which pays a dependable 6.59% dividend. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) manufactures and markets home appliances and related products.

It operates through four segments:

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America and Asia

The company’s principal products include:

Refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters

Laundry appliances and related laundry accessories

Cooking and other small domestic appliances

Dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers

Whirlpool markets and distributes its products primarily under the:

Whirlpool

Maytag

KitchenAid

JennAir

Amana

Roper

Admiral

Affresh

Gladiator

Speed Queen

Hotpoint

Bauknecht

Indesit

Ignis

Laden

Privileg

KIC

Consul

Brastemp

Across

Ariston

Diqua

Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.