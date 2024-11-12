3 Warren Buffett Approved ETFs to Buy Today Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Warren Buffett is one of the greatest and most respected investors of all time. Most investors would like to emulate Buffett’s investing style in their portfolios, which is not easy, but we can certainly learn from his strategies.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) has increased in value by more than 5,600,000% since Buffett took control of the company in 1965, which is an unbelievable 20% annually and double the S&9 500 over that time.

The legendary investor favors companies with “economic moats,” which are like “economic castles protected by unbreachable moats.” In simple terms, a moat is a unique competitive advantage that enables a company to outperform others in the same industry over time.

Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the most successful investors achieving an average annual growth of 20%, doubling the S&P 500's performance.

Buffett’s strategy often focuses on companies with “economic moats,” which are unique competitive advantages that allow companies to sustain superior performance within their industries.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) invests in attractively priced companies with sustainable competitive advantages. The ETF aims to track the performance of wide moat companies in the United States. The fund uses Morningstar equity analysts to select companies with long-term competitive advantages relative to their fair market value.

Since its inception in 2012, MOAT is up 380% compared to the S&P 500’s 454% gains.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF:

Ticker Holdings Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value CRM Salesforce.Com 1,510,981 3.19% $516,347,537.13 GILD Gilead Sciences 5,136,134 3.08% $498,359,082.02 BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb 8,175,897 3.02% $489,082,158.54 ADSK Autodesk 1,529,241 2.97% $480,013,457.49 TRU Transunion 4,319,969 2.85% $461,243,090.13 EMR Emerson Electric 3,541,518 2.83% $457,564,125.60 BIO Bio-Rad Laboratories 1,237,487 2.80% $452,858,367.65 USB Us Bancorp 8,815,473 2.78% $449,941,741.92 MKTX Marketaxess Holdings 1,639,388 2.78% $449,585,765.12 KVUE Kenvue 18,140,045 2.66% $431,370,270.10 VEEV Veeva Systems 1,784,312 2.61% $422,649,983.44 ALLE Allegion 2,862,541 2.54% $410,574,255.63 MO Altria Group 7,528,464 2.51% $406,010,063.52 CTVA Corteva 6,894,686 2.49% $403,477,024.72 DIS Walt Disney 3,932,868 2.45% $396,669,066.48 ZBH Zimmer Biomet Holdings 3,468,175 2.34% $379,626,435.50

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS)

In the past, Buffett invested in undervalued companies with great potential, which he called “cigar butts.” However, his thinking later evolved to “it’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF aims to invest in high-quality firms with durable balance sheets and stable cash flows, trading at reasonable valuations.

The SPDR StrategicFactors ETF closely followed the performance of the S&P 500 since inception in 2015 but the broad market index outperformed the ETF.

As of the time of this writing, these are the top 15 stocks in the QUS ETF.

Ticker Holdings Name Shares Weight AAPL APPLE 205,881 3.16% NVDA NVIDIA 277,738 2.76% MSFT MICROSOFT 92,970 2.66% META META PLATFORMS 59,759 2.38% UNH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 53,431 2.28% LLY ELI LILLY 36,864 2.10% V VISA INC CLASS A SHARES 88,050 1.87% MA MASTERCARD INC 46,257 1.68% JNJ JOHNSON + JOHNSON 152,658 1.62% CSCO CISCO SYSTEMS INC 33,3650 1.34% COST COSTCO 20,625 1.32% GOOGL ALPHABET INC 99,780 1.23% ACN ACCENTURE PLC 47,615 1.16% GOOG ALPHABET INC 91,878 1.14% TXN TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC 75,105 1.11% BRK.B BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 33,533 1.07%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Buffett has long recommended that most investors should stick with low-cost index funds. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO charge just 0.03% each, but SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPLG‘s new fee of 0.02% makes it the cheapest in the space.



The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF offers broad exposure and aims to replicate the S&P 500 total returns and contains exposure to 80% of the U.S. stock market.

As you can see in the chart above, the total returns for all three ETFs mentioned track the S&P 500 very closely, and with a slightly less expense ratio of SPLG, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF is our selected ETF for broad market exposure.

Currently, here are the top 15 stocks in SPLG:

Ticker Holdings Name Shares % of Net Assets NVDA NVIDIA 24,932,135.00 7.03% AAPL APPLE 15,409,480.00 6.71% MSFT MICROSOFT 7,533,485.00 6.11% AMZN AMAZON.COM 9,467,733.00 3.80% META META PLATFORMS INC 2,214,518.00 2.51% GOOGL ALPHABET INC 5,939,093.00 2.08% TSLA TESLA 2,812,712.00 1.91% GOOG ALPHABET INC 4,869,007.00 1.72% BRK.B BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 1,856,943.00 1.69% AVGO BROADCOM 4,718,797.00 1.64% JPM JPMORGAN CHASE 2,884,448.00 1.34% LLY ELI LILLY 799,109.00 1.29% UNH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 935,812.00 1.14% XOM EXXON MOBIL 4,502,512.00 1.05% V VISA INC 1,693,029.00 1.02% MA MASTERCARD 836,005.00 0.86%

