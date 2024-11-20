Tesla Chair Sells $35 Million of Stock Marco_Bonfanti / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

The Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) chair of the board of directors has sold about $35 million worth of the stock.

Also: Dividend legends to hold forever.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Chair Robyn Denholm sold about $35 million in stock after the presidential election as the value of the shares rose. An SEC Form 4 filing shows that the shares were sold in 12 trades on November 15. The expiration date of the underlying options was June 18, 2025. The number of options exercised was 112,390.

The sale was not made because of the rapid rise in the stock. It was part of an automatic share sales plan set in place in June. Such plans are not unusual and allow executives and board members to sell in a way that shows the sales were not made based on insider information. Once the transactions were finished, Denholm netted $32.5 million.

Denholm became board chair in November 2018, taking over from CEO Elon Musk. At the time, TechCrunch wrote, “Musk’s resignation was part of a settlement with the SEC, which found Tesla guilty of failing to require disclosure controls and procedures relating to a tweet from Musk about taking the company private.”

As of Tesla’s last proxy, she had 1,662,480 shares of underlying options outstanding. That means she is extremely rich.

Are Electric Cars Really Better for the Environment?

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.