5 Smartest Dividend Tech Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

24/7 Insights
- Technology stocks that pay dividends offer considerable total return potential.
- The technology sector has had a big run over the last year, but more upside is possible.
- Grab this free report today: Access 2 legendary, high-yield dividend stocks Wall Street loves.
Dividend stocks are a favorite among investors for good reason. They provide a steady income stream and offer a promising avenue for total return. Total return, a comprehensive measure of investment performance, encompasses interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time.
Investing to generate consistent total returns can seem challenging for younger investors or those on a tight budget. Many top technology dividend stocks trade at high prices, making it difficult to see significant returns with small investment capital. However, lower-priced technology stocks that pay dependable dividends make them a more accessible option for investors with limited capital of $500.
We screened our 24/7 Wall St. dividend income database, looking for solid, lower-priced technology stocks that pay dependable dividends. We found five smart dividend tech ideas that investors can purchase and start to generate positive total returns.
ASE Technology
While this company only pays a 2.82% dividend, the potential upside looks gigantic as the stock is close to breaking out to new highs. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally.
It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages:
- Real estate properties
- Produces substrates
- Offers information software
- Equipment leasing
- Investment advisory
- Warehousing management services
- Commercial complex after-sales, and support services
- Manages parking lot services
- Processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards
- Imports and exports goods and technology
Information Services Group
This off-the-radar company pays a solid 5.96% dividend and has big total return potential. Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: III) operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.
The company offers:
- Digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics
- Sourcing advisory
- Managed governance and risk
- Network carrier technology strategy and operations design
- Change management
- Market intelligence and technology research and analysis services
It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments.
The company also provides:
- ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions
- ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay
In addition, it offers ISG GovernX to automate the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management:
- ISG Generative AI
- ISG Network Select to streamline and simplify how enterprises build their network solutions
- HR technology and transformations; providers-as-a-business services
- ISG Digital Engineering
- ISG Research
- Training-as-a-service
Nokia
This telecommunicationscompany once ruled the cell phone arena until the advent of the smartphone in 2007, but it remains a solid dividend idea as it pays a 4.64% yield. Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) provides worldwide mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions.
The company operatesthrough four segments:
- Network Infrastructure
- Mobile Networks
- Cloud and Network Services
- Nokia Technologies
The company providesfixed networking solutions, such as:
- Fiber and copper-based access infrastructure
- In-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services
- IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise, and cloud applications
- Optical networks solutions that provide optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications
- Subsea applications and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission
It sells its productsand services to communications service providers, webscales and hyperscalers, digital industries, and government.
The company alsooffers mobile technology products and services for:
- Radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks
- Network management solutions
- Network planning
- Optimization
- Network deployment
- Technical support services
In addition, it offers:
- Cloud and network services, including core network solutions, such as voice and packet core
- Business applications, such as security, automation, and monetization
- Cloud and cognitive services
- Enterprise solutions, including private wireless and industrial automation
Further, the companylicenses intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand.
Taitron Components
Trading under $3 and offering a big 7.59% dividend, this could be the best value of the five. Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ: TAIT) engages in the supply of originally designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components and distribution of brand-name electronic components.
The company distributes:
- Discrete semiconductors
- Commodity integrated circuits
- Optoelectronic devices
- Passive components
The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in:
- The United States
- South Korea
- China
- Taiwan
- Internationally
Taitron Components has strategic allies with Teamforce, Grand Shine Management, and Zowie Technology.
Five Under $40 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Vodafone
This company pays investors a huge 11.13% dividend and is in a sector that always has demand. Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally.
It offers mobile connectivity services comprising:
- End-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management
- Professional and consulting services
- Fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, Ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services
The company also provides:
- Consumer Internet of Things (IoT) propositions, as well as security and insurance products
- Mobile services
- Logistics, fleet management, and intelligent metering services
- WiFi; digital services comprising mobile application development
- Multi-access edge computing,
- Worker insights, AI assistant, drone detection, visual inspection, and mixed reality
- Vodafone Analytics platform and traditional IT hosting services, including colocation, managed hosting, security, hosting infrastructure, and flexible computing for the government
In addition, it offers integrated business communication services, fixed mobile convergence services, carrier services, and IoT devices comprising managed tablets and integrated terminals.
Further, it offers M-Pesa, an African mobile money platform that allows payments and provides financial services; Vodafone Business’ multi-cloud platform; and productivity solutions.
It also operates digital cloud-based television platforms.
ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.