5 Smartest Dividend Tech Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Technology stocks that pay dividends offer considerable total return potential.

The technology sector has had a big run over the last year, but more upside is possible.

Dividend stocks are a favorite among investors for good reason. They provide a steady income stream and offer a promising avenue for total return. Total return, a comprehensive measure of investment performance, encompasses interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time.

Investing to generate consistent total returns can seem challenging for younger investors or those on a tight budget. Many top technology dividend stocks trade at high prices, making it difficult to see significant returns with small investment capital. However, lower-priced technology stocks that pay dependable dividends make them a more accessible option for investors with limited capital of $500.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. dividend income database, looking for solid, lower-priced technology stocks that pay dependable dividends. We found five smart dividend tech ideas that investors can purchase and start to generate positive total returns.

ASE Technology

Source: gorodenkoff / Getty Images

While this company only pays a 2.82% dividend, the potential upside looks gigantic as the stock is close to breaking out to new highs. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally.

It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages:

Real estate properties

Produces substrates

Offers information software

Equipment leasing

Investment advisory

Warehousing management services

Commercial complex after-sales, and support services

Manages parking lot services

Processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards

Imports and exports goods and technology

Information Services Group

Source: EvgeniyShkolenko / iStock via Getty Images

This off-the-radar company pays a solid 5.96% dividend and has big total return potential. Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: III) operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

The company offers:

Digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics

Sourcing advisory

Managed governance and risk

Network carrier technology strategy and operations design

Change management

Market intelligence and technology research and analysis services

It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments.

The company also provides:

ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions

ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay

In addition, it offers ISG GovernX to automate the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management:

ISG Generative AI

ISG Network Select to streamline and simplify how enterprises build their network solutions

HR technology and transformations; providers-as-a-business services

ISG Digital Engineering

ISG Research

Training-as-a-service

Nokia

Source: David Ramos / Getty Images

This telecommunicationscompany once ruled the cell phone arena until the advent of the smartphone in 2007, but it remains a solid dividend idea as it pays a 4.64% yield. Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) provides worldwide mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions.

The company operatesthrough four segments:

Network Infrastructure

Mobile Networks

Cloud and Network Services

Nokia Technologies

The company providesfixed networking solutions, such as:

Fiber and copper-based access infrastructure

In-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services

IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise, and cloud applications

Optical networks solutions that provide optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications

Subsea applications and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission

It sells its productsand services to communications service providers, webscales and hyperscalers, digital industries, and government.

The company alsooffers mobile technology products and services for:

Radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks

Network management solutions

Network planning

Optimization

Network deployment

Technical support services

In addition, it offers:

Cloud and network services, including core network solutions, such as voice and packet core

Business applications, such as security, automation, and monetization

Cloud and cognitive services

Enterprise solutions, including private wireless and industrial automation

Further, the companylicenses intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand.

Taitron Components

Source: MF3d / Getty Images

Trading under $3 and offering a big 7.59% dividend, this could be the best value of the five. Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ: TAIT) engages in the supply of originally designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components and distribution of brand-name electronic components.

The company distributes:

Discrete semiconductors

Commodity integrated circuits

Optoelectronic devices

Passive components

The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in:

The United States

South Korea

China

Taiwan

Internationally

Taitron Components has strategic allies with Teamforce, Grand Shine Management, and Zowie Technology.

Vodafone

Source: georgeclerk / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This company pays investors a huge 11.13% dividend and is in a sector that always has demand. Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally.

It offers mobile connectivity services comprising:

End-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management

Professional and consulting services

Fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, Ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services

The company also provides:

Consumer Internet of Things (IoT) propositions, as well as security and insurance products

Mobile services

Logistics, fleet management, and intelligent metering services

WiFi; digital services comprising mobile application development

Multi-access edge computing,

Worker insights, AI assistant, drone detection, visual inspection, and mixed reality

Vodafone Analytics platform and traditional IT hosting services, including colocation, managed hosting, security, hosting infrastructure, and flexible computing for the government

In addition, it offers integrated business communication services, fixed mobile convergence services, carrier services, and IoT devices comprising managed tablets and integrated terminals.

Further, it offers M-Pesa, an African mobile money platform that allows payments and provides financial services; Vodafone Business’ multi-cloud platform; and productivity solutions.

It also operates digital cloud-based television platforms.