Palantir (PLTR) Is the Best AI Stock to Own, Hands Down

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), which has gained 340% this year, has positioned itself as a pioneer in applied artificial intelligence solutions for governments, the military, and enterprises.

Even after its gain, Palantir is still a good option for aggressive, long-term investors since it offers opportunities to buy on potential pullbacks, especially during market dips.

[00:00:00] Douglas McIntyre: My favorite U. S. company is Palantir. Spun out of the CIA, which is

[00:00:07] Lee Jackson: Yeah.

[00:00:08] Douglas McIntyre: where it, where it started. Most of its business was, and a lot of it still is the U. S. government, other governments, intelligence agencies, the military. Co founded by Peter Thiel, who’s a billionaire good friend of Elon Musk’s,

[00:00:27] Lee Jackson: The vice president worked with Peter Thiel

[00:00:30] Douglas McIntyre: Stock up 340 percent this year.

[00:00:34] Lee Jackson: Just crushing it.

[00:00:35] Douglas McIntyre: It is an AI dream. I mean, it is what I would describe as AI actually applied to things that you can look at and say,

[00:00:45] Douglas McIntyre: Okay, AI isn’t just some chatbot stuff on my phone,

[00:00:50] Lee Jackson: Hardly. AI is the Palantir people are going into corporations, into countries, into the military. Here and abroad and saying we can use artificial intelligence to actually make your companies, your military, your intelligence better. And they prove it quarter after quarter after quarter. I love this company and I love even up 340%.

[00:01:20] Lee Jackson: Yeah. It always, it always amazes me. I mean, Thiel, you know, he was a PayPal guy. He was, this guy is so smart. And, you know, I think, I think Silicon Valley as a whole. Especially led by people like him and Andreessen and people like that. They’ve decided to stop backing the Democrat party because they got nothing out of that, you know.

[00:01:43] Lee Jackson: And, and now the shift in, in Washington with Musk and, and, and Ramaswamy being there and guys like Thiel supporting, you know, the Republican party. Because the, they’re not gonna overregulate. It’s been a, a mess for a lot of these big tech companies, and I think, I think you’re right. I think even up 300%, it’s probably still a buy

[00:02:07] Douglas McIntyre: Well, it doesn’t hurt that the chairman of the company, Thiel is a good friend of Mr. Musk. I’m not, I’m not saying it helps him a

[00:02:14] Lee Jackson: and the president. Yeah. Yeah.

[00:02:16] Douglas McIntyre: It, it doesn’t hurt him. So I love Palantir. Absolutely love it. It’s, it is, to me, it’s the, it is the company that has proven the best, how to make money on AI theory, how to invest in AI.

[00:02:32] Douglas McIntyre: But how, how does AI work? How does it get put to work on the big global stage? It’s Palantir.

[00:02:40] Lee Jackson: it’s interesting because everybody thought C3 AI would be the ones that would be the breakthrough company, and, and it was Palantir and, C3 AI after skyrocketing after the IP O2, three years ago. You know, it’s been mired between 20 and 35 or in this ballpark because they can’t put together a string of hits like Thiel has done.

[00:03:02] Lee Jackson: And I think you’re right. I think it’s for aggressive investors, investors with a degree of risk and a long time frame. I think it’s still a good shot. And you know, Hey, we’ve had the huge market rally. We’re going to get a correction. We likely get it in January simply because right now, and I don’t know if all of our viewers know this, but right now portfolio managers are loading their book with all of these names.

[00:03:28] Lee Jackson: You know, they have to have Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). They have to have a volunteer. They have to have all these names in their books. So at the end of the year, they can, you know, they can show investors, Hey, look, we owned all these stocks. Aren’t you smart to invest with us? So, you know, I’d really be an aggressive buyer if you saw a 10 15 percent pullback

[00:03:47] Douglas McIntyre: Yeah.

