2025's Five Highest Yielding Dogs of the Dow Could Explode Higher

The ‘Dogs of the Dow’ is a well-known strategy first published in 1991 by Michael Higgins. The plan seeks to maximize the yield of investments by buying the ten highest-paying dividend stocks available from the Dow Jones Industrial Average each year. The highest-yielding stocks are also the lowest-priced stocks in the venerable average, as the lower a stock (or bond) goes in price, the higher the attached yield or coupon becomes.

The S&P 500 pulled of the first back-to-back 20%+ gains since the late 1990s

The Dow Jones Industrial posted a solid but more modest 13.5% gain in 2024

Wall Street expects another solid year for 2025, albeit with lower gains

While technology and Artificial intelligence stocks are once again expected to lead the way in 2025, often the best place for growth and income investors to look after consecutive years of market outperformance is to the sectors that underperformed the previous year. Energy and healthcare underperformed in 2024, and while energy remains the top-performing sector since the 2020 COVID-19 recession, valuations in both sectors have dropped to very attractive levels.

We found it interesting that three of the Dow’s highest-yielding 2025 Dogs are healthcare leaders, while another is one of the top energy companies in the world. All five of the highest-yielding Dogs are rated Buy at many of the top Wall Street firms, and all make sense for 2025.

Why do we cover the Dogs of the Dow?

Since the turn of the century, the Dogs of the Dow have significantly outperformed the overall Dow Jones Industrials and the Small Dogs of the Dow, which are the five highest-yielding stocks, even more. The fact that investors are buying the highest-yielding companies in the venerable index improves the chances for total return gains.

Here are the five highest yielding Dogs of the Dow for 2025:

Verizon Communications

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This top telecommunications company offers tremendous value and pays investors a 6.84% dividend. Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ), through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide.

It operates in two segments:

Verizon Consumer Group

Verizon Business Group

The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements. It also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks and related equipment and devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other wireless-enabled connected devices.

The segment also offers wireline services in Mid-Atlantic, Northeastern United States, and Washington D.C. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network.

The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including:

FWA broadband

Data

Video and conferencing

Corporate networking

Security and managed network

Local and long-distance voice

Network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally

Chevron

Marina113 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This integrated giant is a safer way for investors looking to position themselves in the energy sector. It pays a rich 4.56% dividend. Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide through its subsidiaries.

The company operates in two segments:

Upstream

Downstream

The Upstream segment is involved in the following:

Exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas

Processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas

Transportation of crude oil through pipelines

Transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant

The Downstream segment engages in:

Refining crude oil into petroleum product

Marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants

Manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels

Transporting crude oil and advanced products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car

Manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives

Chevron announced in the fall of 2023 that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion, or $171 per share based on Chevron’s closing price on October 20, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. The transaction’s total enterprise value, including debt, is $60 billion.

The US Federal Trade Commission approved Chevron’s purchase of Hess in October of last year but barred Hess CEO John Hess from joining Chevron’s board.

Amgen

JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This biotech giant remains a top stock for investors to buy and a safer way to play the massive potential growth in biosimilars while paying a solid 3.67% dividend. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide.

Amgen focuses on:

Inflammation

Oncology/hematology

Bone health

Cardiovascular disease

Nephrology

Neuroscience

The company’s products include:

Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis

Neulasta reduces the chance of infection due to a low white blood cell count in patients with cancer

Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis

Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention

Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behcet’s disease

Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia

KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

Repatha reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization

Johnson & Johnson

Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

With a diverse product base and a familiar and solid brand, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is among the most conservative big pharmaceutical plays and pays a rich 3.46% dividend. It is one of the top market-cap stocks in the healthcare sector and raised the dividend for shareholders last year for the 62st consecutive year.

The company’s Innovative Medicine segment offers products through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use for various therapeutic areas, such as:

Immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis

Infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders

Neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia

Oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer

Cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and

Pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension

Its MedTech segment provides:

Interventional Solutions, including electrophysiology products to treat heart rhythm disorders

The heart recovery portfolio, which includes technologies to treat severe coronary artery disease requiring high-risk PCI or AMI cardiogenic shock

Neurovascular care that treats hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke. this segment also offers an orthopaedics portfolio that includes products and enabling technologies that support hips, knees, trauma, spine, sports, and other; surgery portfolios comprising advanced and general surgery technologies, as well as solutions for breast aesthetics, ear, nose, and throat procedures

Contact lenses under the ACUVUE Brand; and TECNIS intraocular lenses for cataract surgery

Merck

Michael Vi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is not just a healthcare company but a global force in the industry while paying a solid 3.30% dividend.

The company operates through two segments:

Pharmaceutical

Animal Health

The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in:

Oncology

Hospital acute care

Immunology

Neuroscience

Virology

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines

The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, health management solutions and services, and digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products.

Merck serves:

Drug wholesalers

Retailers

Hospitals

Government agencies

Managed healthcare providers, such as health maintenance organizations

Pharmacy benefit managers and other institutions

Physicians

Physician distributors

Veterinarians

Animal producers

