The Dow Jones Industrials Are Winning 2025: 4 Highest-Yielding Dogs of the Dow Are Steals

The Dow Jones industrial average (DJIA) is a price-weighted average of 30 blue-chip U.S. stocks, often industry leaders. It is the oldest U.S. market index, dating back over 100 years, and has been a widely followed stock market indicator since 1928. The DJIA is considered the world’s most recognizable stock indicator and is the only index comprised of companies that have consistently performed well over an extended period. So far in 2025, the DJIA is up 5.1%, almost double the S&P 500.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: While the Dow Jones industrials had a solid 2024, the return was half of the S&P 500.

The conservative large-cap giants in the DJIA are ideal for growth and income investors.

With the overall stock market very overbought, the highest-yielding Dogs of the Dow make sense now.

The Dogs of the Dow is a well-known strategy first published in 1991 by Michael Higgins. The plan seeks to maximize the yield of investments by buying the 10 highest-paying dividend stocks available from the DJIA each year. The highest-yielding stocks are also the lowest-priced stocks in the venerable average, as the lower a stock (or bond) goes in price, the higher the attached yield or coupon becomes. The four highest-yielding Dogs look like outstanding ideas now. All are Buy-rated at top Wall Street firms.

Why do we cover the Dogs of the Dow?

BiancaGrueneberg / Getty Images

Since the turn of the century, the Dogs of the Dow have significantly outperformed the overall Dow Jones industrials and the Small Dogs of the Dow, which are the five highest-yielding stocks, even more. The fact that investors are buying the highest-yielding companies in the venerable index improves the chances for total return gains.

Verizon

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

This top telecommunications company offers tremendous value, trading at 8.75 times estimated 2025 earnings and paying investors a strong 6.92% dividend. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide through two segments.

The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements.

It also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks and related equipment and devices, such as:

Smartphones

Tablets

Smartwatches and other wireless-enabled connected devices

The segment also offers wireline services in Mid-Atlantic, including the District of Columbia, and Northeastern United States through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network.

The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including:

FWA broadband

Data

Video and conferencing

Corporate networking

Security and managed network

Local and long-distance voice

Network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally.

Chevron

Marina113 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This integrated giant is a safer option for investors looking to position themselves in the energy sector. It has a sweet 4.20% dividend. Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide through its subsidiaries. It operates in two segments.

The Upstream segment is involved in the following:

Exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas

Processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas

Transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage

Marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant

The Downstream segment engages in:

Refining crude oil into petroleum products

Marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants

Manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels

Transporting crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car

Manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives

It also involves cash management, debt financing, insurance operations, real estate, and technology businesses.

Chevron announced in the fall of 2023 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion, or $171 per share based on Chevron’s closing price on October 20, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. The transaction’s total enterprise value, including debt, is $60 billion. It should finally close this summer.

Amgen

JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This biotech giant remains a top stock for investors to buy and a safer way to play the massive potential growth in biosimilars while paying a solid 3.38% dividend. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide.

Amgen focuses on:

Inflammation

Oncology/hematology

Bone health

Cardiovascular disease

Nephrology

Neuroscience

The company’s products include:

Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis

Neulasta reduces the chance of infection due to a low white blood cell count in patients with cancer

Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis

Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention

Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behcet’s disease

Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia

Kyprolis to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

Repatha reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization

Merck

Erik S. Lesser / Getty Images

Not just a healthcare company, Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is also a global force in the industry while paying a solid 3.20% dividend. The company operates through two segments.

The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in:

Oncology

Hospital acute care

Immunology

Neuroscience

Virology

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines

The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, health management solutions and services, and digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products.

Merck serves:

Drug wholesalers

Retailers

Hospitals

Government agencies

Managed healthcare providers, such as health maintenance organizations

Pharmacy benefit managers and other institutions

Physicians

Physician distributors

Veterinarians

Animal producers

Merck’s growth is a result of its efforts and strategic collaborations. The company works with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Eisai, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, and Gilead Sciences to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting treatments for HIV, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and growth.

