Super Micro Computer Comes Back to Life, Up 5%

After several analyst downgrades and rumors of accounting compliance issues that led to an announced split from auditor Ernst & Young, Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) showed some signs of resurgence this morning.

At the market open, the stock dropped from $31.59 to $31.27, and then shot up, climbing over 2 points to $33.40 in under 15 minutes.

Key Points Super Micro Computer gained 300% earlier in 2024 and then traded like a roller coaster, up and down, for most of the 3rd and 4th quarters due to accusations of accounting improprieties. Super Micro Computers’s products are among the top rated for use in the data center industry, which is essential for facilitating AI. Upcoming earnings with Super Micro Computer’s new auditor BDO should resolve accounting concerns once and for all, and the stock’s battered price from 2024 still has considerable upside if original projections are met or surpassed.

Super Micro Computers’ products are among the top rated for use in the data center industry, which is essential for facilitating AI.

Upcoming earnings with Super Micro Computer’s new auditor BDO should resolve accounting concerns once and for all, and the stock’s battered price from 2024 still has considerable upside if original projections are met or surpassed.

San Jose, CA headquartered Super Micro Computer has a hardware supply niche that is held in high regard in the technology industry. For example, its liquid-cooled racks are considered essential and current state-of-the-art equipment for data center servers in preventing overheating. Temperatures rising above 73 degrees Fahrenheit in data centers increase the odds of digital data corruption, glitches, and errors, which can render AI exponentially more problematic, given its massive computing power requirements.

Climbing Back From a 70% Drop in 2024

Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

During Q1 2024, Super Micro Computer gained 300% as it was buoyed by the surge in AI enthusiasm. Similarly to Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and AMD’s Lisa Su, Super Micro Computer’s Charles Liang found a niche with limited rivals in which he could have a piece of AI territory to ride the crest.

Accusations of accounting inconsistencies from its auditor, Ernst & Young, led to its departure, sending Super Micro Computer into a roller coaster dive for the rest of 2024. By Q4, the stock had dropped as much as 70%.

Although the company has until late February to finalize its financials with new auditor BDO for filing presentation to the SEC, the stigma of Enron and past high flying stocks that collapsed due to cooked books still remains – even stock guru Jim Cramer has recently warned investors to avoid Super Micro Computer this month over accounting concerns.

Bullish and Bearish Perspectives

monsitj / iStock via Getty Images

On the Bullish side for Super Micro Computer:

With top notch essential products in their catalog, the company’s revenues are likely to still become manifest.

AI is already riding a positive wave, and the incoming Trump Administration is sure to build it up even further, thanks to Elon Musk’s influence.

BDO is a well respected auditor and it is doubtful that they would have signed up with Super Micro Computer if having them as a client could be damaging to its reputation.

With the stock still at a low price and a roughly 15 p/e ratio vs the tech industry average of 47, Super Micro Computer still would seem to have plenty of upside to make up from its 70% drop in 2024.

On the Bearish side for Super Micro Computer:

Speculation leading into the next financial report could be bait and switch.

BDO’s job to clean up past bookkeeping errors, etc. that led to Ernst & Young’s departure may get Super Micro Computer back on track from a compliance perspective, but the final results may still be disappointing.

If the company’s earnings fall short of original projections, there will likely be a sell off.

