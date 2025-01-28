Stock Market News: Nasdaq Bouncing Back, as Nvidia Claws Back Some Losses KarbonatErol / Shutterstock.com

Live Updates

Stock markets are slowly beginning to bounce back from Monday’s AI stock-driven selloff, as investors recover from their shock over the “Sputnik moment,” the discovery that China has an AI startup that can build large language models much, much cheaper, and much, much faster, than anyone in the West has accomplished so far.

At the 11:30 a.m. ET mark, the Dow, which actually rose a bit yesterday, is still up 0.1%, while the S&P 500 is up 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, hit hardest yesterday, is bouncing back fastest today, and up a solid 1%.

Key Points Stock markets sold off on Monday on worries over AI competition from China.

Nvidia stock got hit hard on the news yesterday, but is starting to recover today.

In non-AI news, Jetblue reported a big quarterly loss and its stock is in the red.

As you might expect, Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) is one of the most traded stocks so far today. Shares of the semiconductor titan suffered a staggering 17% selloff on Monday. Investors worried that demand for the company’s chips might wane if China has figured out a way to “do AI” with many fewer chips than usual, and with chips less capable than the ones Nvidia churns out.

Investors still seem to think that’s likely, as Nvidia has not yet come close to recovering all of Monday’s losses. Still, the stock is up a modest 2.8%. That’s better than it could have been.

In other news, Jetblue (Nasdaq: JBLU) stock is taking a big hit, down 25.9%, after reporting earnings this morning. Jetblue reported better than expected sales and fewer losses than expected for its fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. The company nonetheless lost money, $0.21 per share pro forma.

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN) is similarly taking it on the chin. Shares of the text-to-speech-to-text AI company fell 12.6% after filing a $500 million mixed securities shelf registration with the SEC, aiming to raise cash as it continues burning through its savings at the rate of $90 million a year.

Circling back to semiconductors news, Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) stock is losing 2% today. Not as big a player in AI chips as Nvidia turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Intel yesterday, when the stock lost only 2.6%. Today, however, Intel stock is getting no bounce-back at all. Instead, its shares are falling as investors take a breath, and look around for other semiconductor stocks not named “Nvidia” to sell.

The good news for Intel? President Trump announced today that he plans to levy tariffs on semiconductor imports to the U.S. that are “much bigger” than 2.5%. With roughly two thirds of its manufacturing assets located in the U.S., though, higher tariffs on imported chips would appear to help Intel’s business, not hurt it.

Maybe investors will figure that out tomorrow, and bid Intel stock back up.

