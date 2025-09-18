Stock Market Live September 18: S&P 500 (VOO) Spikes After Fed Rate Cut

RBC Capital also upgraded train operator CSX (Nasdaq: CSX) today, with analyst Walter Spracklin assigning an outperform rating and a $39 price target.\r\n\r\n“The company is well-positioned regardless of what happens with the UNP/NSC merger,” argues Spracklin. “Moreover, we have the added kicker that operations have improved meaningfully in recent months despite the company still working through ongoing construction on the Howard Street Tunnel and the Blue Ridge projects – both of which are currently constraining CSX’s network and which we expect to further improve fluidity when complete over the coming months.”