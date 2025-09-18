Stock Market Live September 18: S&P 500 (VOO) Spikes After Fed Rate Cut

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 0.25% yesterday, and predicted two more rate cuts this year.

Nvidia is investing $5 billion in archrival Intel.

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Federal Reserve cut its target interest rate by 0.25%, to a range of from 4% to 4.25%, yesterday — and indicated it’s prepared to make two more such cuts through the end of this year — moving its near-term target as low as 3.5%.

Longer term, of course, the Fed noted it’s only planning to cut interest rates once each in each of the next two years, and only by 0.25% each time. For investors, that’s a less propitious prospect, but still better than the Fed saying it doesn’t expect to cut interest rates after this year — or worse, thinks it might start raising again.

Ultimately, today investors seem to be thinking that a three-quarter bird in the hand (this year) is worth two quarter-birds in the 2026/27 bush. They’re happy enough with the Fed’s decision, and as markets prepare to open Thursday, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is up 0.6%.

Intel and Nvidia: Better Together?

Perhaps even more than the interest rate news, though, an alliance between two of America’s biggest tech giants and S&P 500 components is fueling investor optimism today. This morning, Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) announced it will invest $5 billion in one-time archrival and now ward of the state Intel (Nasdaq: INTC). Piled on top of President Trump’s decision to have the United States government take a 10% stake in Intel, this is fueling investor confidence in Intel’s future, and driving up Intel stock by 30% premarket.

Nvidia says in addition to the investment, it will work together with Intel to co-develop data center and new semiconductor chips for personal computers, as well as x86 central processing units for AI systems.

Nvidia’s own stock is getting a more modest bump this morning, up less than 3%.

Earnings

Finally, two S&P 500 component companies reported earnings today.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) missed by three cents with $1.97 earned in its fiscal Q1 2026 (and missed slightly on sales as well — $3 billion).

FactSet (NYSE: FDS) missed by eight cents on its own fiscal Q4 2025 report, earning $4.05 per share. FactSet did beat on revenue however, with $596.9 million collected in the quarter.