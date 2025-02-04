Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller says the AI boom could get much bigger - These are the stocks he owns Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Stanley Druckenmiller is one of those legendary investors who are worth listening to and learning from. The man, who’s worth something in the ballpark of $6.9 billion, has made plenty of smart, contrarian moves throughout his career. Of late, he’s been doing incredibly well with his big tech bets.

Though he said it was a “big mistake” to have sold Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares last year, I do think it’s far better to leave the party a bit early than run the risk of staying after the clock strikes midnight. As such, I think it was only prudent for the billionaire to take a profit off the table, even if it meant missing out on further gains.

With Nvidia stock currently in the midst of a brutal bear market, thanks in part to last week’s DeepSeek sell-off, perhaps Mr. Druckenmiller has nothing to kick himself over. Should Nvidia stock start giving back more of the gains it had enjoyed in recent years, perhaps Druckenmiller’s net selling from the name will look relatively well-timed. Either way, I think you cannot fault the man for selling well before a peak in the stock. The important thing is he got in and made a real (not just paper) profit.

Despite selling out of Nvidia stock last year, Druckenmiller remains upbeat about the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom, with the belief that the technology is “under-hyped long term.”

As the AI gains begin to broaden out to other names beyond the great Nvidia, I view Druckenmiller as skating to where the puck is heading next. In short, he and his firm are “big long-term believers in AI” as the ongoing boom shows signs of going unabated, with the rise of agentic AI, inference, and a potential rush toward optimization following DeepSeek’s “Sputnik moment.”

So, what’s the investment legend up to now that he’s booked a big profit in Nvidia shares? Let’s check out some of the recent additions and larger holdings within his fund:

Natera

Part of the reason Druckenmiller is such an exciting big-name investor to follow is the high-growth nature of his bets. The largest holding, Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is a genetic testing and diagnostics firm that’s on the cutting edge of biotech and genomics innovation. The stock has been incredibly hot of late, surging close to 160% in the past year.

As the company incorporates AI-driven data analytics, there’s really no telling how much longer-term growth could be in the cards. Either way, the genomics firm stands out as one of the most intriguing, especially since it’s captured the attention and investment dollars of the great Stanley Druckenmiller.

Though Natera is one of the most promising names to play genomics, which could really boom in the AI age, investors should be ready for a choppy ride, given the stock’s history of intense volatility (1.53 beta). Unless you’re an aggressive growth investor who believes in the firm’s growth prospects in the oncology scene, perhaps waiting for a pullback could make the most sense. Either way, Druckenmiller’s big vote of confidence makes NTRA shares a must-watch.

Broadcom

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) stands out as another big AI winner as the trend shifts towards custom AI chips. Druckenmiller reportedly placed a bet on the name in the third quarter of last year, likely well before the post-earnings spike sent shares as high as $250. With shares of Broadcom coming back following the DeepSeek sell-off, perhaps there’s an opportunity for dip-buyers to add to their exposure at a slight discount.

With shares already in recovery mode and Oppenheimer recently praising the AVGO stock as one of its top chip picks, perhaps the newly minted $1 trillion company could be in a spot to outdo the Magnificent Seven firms for longer.

Either way, Broadcom strikes me as a timelier and perhaps less risky name to own compared to Nvidia as the next “pick and shovels” play to capitalize on this AI boom. With a modest 34.0 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E) and a robust long-term rally riding behind, AVGO certainly stands out as a firm that could be the next big gainer in chips.

