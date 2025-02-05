3 Fallen Angels Pay Ultra-High-Yield Dividends: Is Fast Money Buying Them Hand-Over-Fist? Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Investors love dividend stocks, especially the high-yield variety, because they offer a significant income stream and have massive total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: With interest rates surging higher, some on Wall Street are getting nervous.

Fast money traders often seek out fallen angel stocks for short-term trades.

We track the top fallen angel stocks monthly at 24/7 Wall St.

Have room in your portfolio to trade more aggressive ideas? Why not meet in your area with an experienced financial advisor? Click here to find out how. (Sponsored)

Trending Video ▶️

Fallen angel is a category usually used for bonds that start with an investment grade rating and then get downgraded to junk bond status. Fallen angel stocks take many routes to achieve their dubious status. Some are removed from indices they have been in for years, some cut or fail to raise their dividends and are booted from the Dividend Aristocrats, and some are just run by people who do a lousy job at the top. For whatever reason, we found three in which the option activity has ticked up and the stock could be ready to follow the option volume. Despite the fallen angel status, all have Buy ratings at the top Wall Street firms we cover.

Why do we cover ultra-high-yield stocks?

ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

While not suited for everybody, those trying to build strong passive income streams can do exceptionally well with some of these top companies in their portfolios. Paired with more conservative blue-chip dividend giants, investors can use a barbell approach to create significant passive income streams.

Dow

Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

This company was removed from the Dow Jones industrials last year after a five-year stint and offers investors growth and income potential with a huge 7.2% dividend. Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) is a leading materials science company formed by the merger of Dow and DuPont in 2017 and subsequent spin-off in 2019.

The company is organized into three principal divisions:

Performance Materials & Coatings

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

Packaging & Specialty Plastics

The company’s segments include Agricultural Sciences, which provides crop protection, seed/plant biotechnology products and technologies, urban pest management solutions, and healthy oils.

Consumer Solutions, which consists of:

Consumer Care

Dow Automotive Systems

Dow Electronic Materials

Consumer Solutions-Silicones businesses

Infrastructure Solutions, which consists of:

Dow Building & Construction

Dow Coating Materials

Energy & Water Solutions

Performance Monomers and Infrastructure Solutions businesses

Performance Materials & Chemicals consists of Chlor-Alkali and Vinyl, Industrial Solutions and Polyurethanes businesses

Performance Plastics, which consists of Dow Elastomers, Dow Electrical and Telecommunications, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics

Energy and Hydrocarbons business

Kohl’s

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

This top retailer offers a massive 10.91%, which seems to be threatened with constant cut rumors. Even if cut in half, it would still be respectable. Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) operates department stores in the United States.

It provides private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. The company also sells its products online at Kohls.com and through mobile devices.

The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of:

Croft & Barrow

Jumping Beans

SO

Sonoma Goods for Life

Food Network

LC Lauren Conrad

Nine West

Simply Vera

Vera Wang

Kohl’s partners with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), where customers can return items through the retailer. Some feel the deal should be expanded with a full partnership or even Amazon buying Kohl’s.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

BCFC / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This huge drugstore chain is a safe retail play, paying a huge 10.85% dividend, which was cut almost half this time last year. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NYSE: WBA) is a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company with three segments:

Retail Pharmacy USA

Retail Pharmacy International

Pharmaceutical Wholesale

The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and various retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumables, and general merchandise, through its retail drugstores.

It also provides specialty pharmacy services and mail services. This segment operates nearly 10,000 retail stores under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands in the United States and six specialty pharmacies.

The Walgreens Retail Pharmacy International segment is a testament to its diverse product offerings. It sells prescription drugs, health and wellness products, beauty products, personal care products, and other consumer products through its pharmacy-led health and beauty stores and optical practices.

The International segment has operations in:

The United Kingdom

Thailand

Norway

The Republic of Ireland

The Netherlands

Mexico

Chile

The company also operates 550 optical practices, including 165 on a franchise basis.

The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment wholesales and distributes specialty and generic pharmaceuticals, health and beauty products, and home healthcare supplies and equipment and provides related services to pharmacies and other healthcare providers.

Walgreens fiscal first-quarter results were way ahead of Wall Street expectations. In addition, the company is cutting costs and closing thousands of stores over the next few years. There are also rumors that the company could be taken private.

J.P. Morgan’s Best 2025 Stock Ideas Include 5 Blue-Chip Dividend Giants

In 20 Years, I Haven’t Seen A Cash Back Card This Good Credit card companies are at war, handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers. A good cash back card can be worth thousands of dollars a year in free money, not to mention other perks like travel, insurance, and access to fancy lounges. Our top pick today has pays up to 5% cash back, a $200 bonus on top, and $0 annual fee. Click here to apply before they stop offering rewards this generous. Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.