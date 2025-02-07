Why Hims & Hers Health (HIMS), Tempus AI (TEM) and Teladoc (TDOC) Are Up Big Today Caroline Ruda / Shutterstock.com

Stock markets got a bit of a shock on Friday after a University of Michigan survey showed consumers are anticipating inflation to rise in 2025, potentially depressing consumer spending and dissuading the Fed from making any further cuts to interest rates. Major market indices such as the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq are all down on worries that these cuts, which are viewed as favorable for the stock market, will not be forthcoming.

But not all stocks are doing poorly today. To the contrary, Hims & Hers Health (HIMS), Tempus AI (TEM) and Teladoc (TDOC) are all doing just dandy.

Key Points Him & Hers investors look forward to Sunday’s Super Bowl commercial.

Tempus AI stock rises even as its insiders sell.

One of the world’s best known short-sellers is telling you to buy Teladoc stock.

Hims & Hers in the spotlight

Let’s start with Him & Hers Health, which is up 8.5% at 11:50 a.m. ET, and with a pretty obvious catalyst. On Sunday, Americans will tune in to watch Kansas City play Philadelphia in the Super Bowl, and in the process, they’ll probably see Him & Hers’ first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

Yesterday, Big Pharma industry group the Partnership for Safe Medicines decried the commercial, calling it “deeply troubling” and “blatantly misleading,” and urged the FDA to “take action” to stop it, lest the commercial drive more consumers to buy GLP-1 weight loss drugs from Him & Hers. So… gee, I wonder if that’s going to make people not want to watch the ad? I wonder if it’s going to dissuade them from buying more Him & Hers product.

There’s no such thing as bad advertising, as the saying goes.

Tempus AI continues its hot streak

Next up is Tempus AI, and with a 3.2% gain, it’s not up nearly as big as Him & Hers today, but I think that’s for good reason. The only real news about Tempus today is what I’d call “bad news,” with TheFly.com reporting that Tempus COO Ryan Fukushima just sold 20,000 shares of stock.

Granted, Tempus stock has more than doubled over the last three weeks, spurred by disclosures of Nancy Pelosi purchased call options in the stock. In my mind, this is a great argument for taking some cash off the table.

Last but not least, Teladoc stock is up a big 8.4%, about as much as Him & Hers, and for a similarly solid reason. Citron Research released a report yesterday praising Teladoc for cutting costs, expanding profit margins, and generating strong free cash flow (as much as $332 million over the last 12 months, depending on how you calculate it). In Citron’s view, Teladoc has all the makings for “a lean, high margin business.” And this is coming from a stock research firm that’s much better known for shorting stocks than for buying them.

Investors are drawing the logical conclusion here: If even a short-seller like Citron likes Teladoc, that’s probably a good clue that this stock is a buy.

