Nancy Pelosi's Latest AI Stock Pick Tempus AI Is Up Big Today

Ian Cooper
Just a few weeks ago, Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM) rocketed from about 44% higher.

All on news it just acquired Ambry Genetics, a well-known leader in genetic testing, for $600 million, which included $375 million in cash payments and $225 million in shares.

Plus, Nancy Pelosi took a stake in the TEM stock by buying 50 of the TEM January 2026 $20 call options in mid-January. Even Cathie Wood picked up about 600,000 shares across multiple funds last month. 

After a drop from a high of $91.45, last week the stock tumbled to $68 but has regained its composure and up 7% today so far today. 

Sparking the pullback, insiders have been selling.

Tempus AI CFO Jim Rogers just sold over 31,000 shares, removing about $2.6 million of value from the stock. However, we wouldn’t read too much into the selling. For us, it’s not a significant cause for concern because the funds could be used for personal reasons.

We also have to remember that Tempus AI is moving to revolutionize healthcare with artificial intelligence. Plus, the Ambry Genetics acquisition “complements our strategy of leveraging diagnostics and data to drive innovation, further strengthening our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions to clinicians, patients, and life sciences companies,” says CEO Eric Lefkofsky.

The acquisition is also expected to strengthen Tempus AI’s product offerings and accelerate its road to positive free cash flow and profitability.

Institutional Interest in Tempus is Still Strong

At the end of 2024, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest increased its stake in TEM by 132% by adding 3.14 million shares. Jane Street Group raised its stake by 443%. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Advisors picked up 131,800 shares. Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management increased its stake by nearly 515%. Blackrock also picked up 445,900 shares.

In addition, analysts at TD Cowen have a buy rating on the TEM stock with a $74 price target. TEM is also expected to present at TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference in early March. CFO Jim Rogers is expected to talk about TEM’s AI healthcare innovations and outlook.

 
