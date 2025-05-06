Tempus AI (Nasdaq: TEM) Earnings: Live Coverage And What to Expect 24/7 Wall Street

Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM), a fast-rising player in clinical AI and health data infrastructure, will report its Q1 2025 earnings after the market closes today. Analysts expect revenue of $248.1 million and a GAAP EPS loss of $(0.27), according to Capital IQ consensus.

Founded by Eric Lefkofsky, Tempus has positioned itself as a central data and intelligence platform across oncology, rare diseases, and life sciences research. Its proprietary datasets and AI-driven diagnostics are used by clinicians to inform real-time treatment decisions, while pharmaceutical clients leverage Tempus for trial recruitment, biomarker discovery, and real-world evidence insights.

For Q1, investors will be watching for continued traction across Tempus’ three core commercial segments — clinical testing, pharma SaaS, and data licensing. Analysts also expect commentary around enterprise renewals and the company’s expanding international partnerships, including recent deployments in the European Union.

Guidance will be in sharp focus. The company reaffirmed full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $1.24 billion, implying nearly 78% year-over-year growth. Gross margin is projected at 58.8%, and any signals of operating leverage will be key to sustaining the stock’s elevated valuation.

