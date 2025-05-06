Tempus AI (Nasdaq: TEM) Earnings: Live Coverage And What to Expect

Live Updates
Tempus AI by structure
Tempus’ business is structured across three pillars, each with distinct growth and margin profiles.
- Clinical Testing: This is the company’s legacy business, providing genomic and diagnostic tools to physicians. Retention and volume growth remain key.
- Pharma SaaS: Analysts view this as the highest-margin growth engine. It includes software and platform offerings for biopharma companies running trials or developing precision therapeutics.
- Data Licensing & Insights: A newer and strategic area, this segment involves monetizing Tempus’ real-world data with partners — especially in international markets.
- AI Platform Integration: Investors want clarity on how the AI engine is being adopted across pharma and hospital systems, including any modular offerings or new client onboarding milestones.
Tempus price target
Tempus AI carries an average analyst price target of $61.40, with a tight range between $48 and $74, indicating strong consensus around near-term execution potential. Analysts highlight Tempus’ leadership in real-world evidence and precision medicine, along with a growing pipeline of pharma SaaS and data licensing deals.
With FY2025 revenue guidance at $1.24 billion, expectations are high for steep topline growth, but the valuation — over 20x forward sales — means performance must stay on track. The stock’s surge post-IPO has caught institutional attention, but ongoing scrutiny around margins and churn will likely shape future price target revisions.
Expect price target shifts based on updates to customer expansion, full-year EBITDA guidance, and contract renewal commentary.
Tempus consensus estimates
-
Q1 2025 Revenue: $248.1 million
-
GAAP EPS Estimate: $(0.27)
-
Adjusted EBITDA: $(21.7 million)
-
Gross Margin: 58.8%
-
FY2025 Revenue Guidance: $1.24 billion
-
Average Analyst Price Target: $61.40
-
Range: $48.00 – $74.00
-
Expectations imply steep topline growth and widening platform adoption, with close attention on EBITDA progress and contract retention.
What to watch when earnings drop
Tempus AI enters Q1 2025 earnings riding strong investor momentum, with shares up over 80% in the past six months, according to recent trading data. The company has benefited from heightened interest in AI-powered healthcare tools and real-world evidence platforms, especially among institutional buyers in biotech and digital health.
Recent announcements highlight partnerships with academic medical centers and global pharmaceutical firms, helping Tempus expand both its clinical testing volumes and enterprise software footprint. Analysts are closely watching churn metrics, net revenue retention, and traction in the biopharma SaaS segment, which has become a key pillar of growth.
While optimism is high, the company’s valuation — over 20x forward revenue — puts pressure on execution. Investors will look for confirmation that Tempus is converting pilot projects into recurring, high-margin contracts, and expanding its platform internationally with sustainable economics.
Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM), a fast-rising player in clinical AI and health data infrastructure, will report its Q1 2025 earnings after the market closes today. Analysts expect revenue of $248.1 million and a GAAP EPS loss of $(0.27), according to Capital IQ consensus.
Founded by Eric Lefkofsky, Tempus has positioned itself as a central data and intelligence platform across oncology, rare diseases, and life sciences research. Its proprietary datasets and AI-driven diagnostics are used by clinicians to inform real-time treatment decisions, while pharmaceutical clients leverage Tempus for trial recruitment, biomarker discovery, and real-world evidence insights.
For Q1, investors will be watching for continued traction across Tempus’ three core commercial segments — clinical testing, pharma SaaS, and data licensing. Analysts also expect commentary around enterprise renewals and the company’s expanding international partnerships, including recent deployments in the European Union.
Guidance will be in sharp focus. The company reaffirmed full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $1.24 billion, implying nearly 78% year-over-year growth. Gross margin is projected at 58.8%, and any signals of operating leverage will be key to sustaining the stock’s elevated valuation.
Travel Cards Are Getting Too Good To Ignore (sponsored)
Credit card companies are pulling out all the stops, with the issuers are offering insane travel rewards and perks.
We’re talking huge sign-up bonuses, points on every purchase, and benefits like lounge access, travel credits, and free hotel nights. For travelers, these rewards can add up to thousands of dollars in flights, upgrades, and luxury experiences every year.
It’s like getting paid to travel — and it’s available to qualified borrowers who know where to look.
We’ve rounded up some of the best travel credit cards on the market. Click here to see the list. Don’t miss these offers — they won’t be this good forever.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.