Institutions Are Betting Millions on Nvidia Upside

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is seeing a substantial amount of institutional interest.

Yesterday, an institution picked up $1.62 million worth of the February 21, 2025 136 calls. Another picked up $1.09 million worth of June 20, 2025 192 calls. And another picked up $2.86 million worth of March 21, 2025 125 calls. All big bets on further upside in Nvidia.

Analysts Are Bullish on the Tech Giant

Fueling upside, analysts at Tiger Brokers argue that DeepSeek will benefit Nvidia. They note, “Nvidia should see increasing demand for its high-end graphical processing units (GPUs), not decreasing demand like investors initially feared after the DeepSeek reveal,” as noted by TipRanks.com.

Even better, analysts at Evercore ISI added Nvidia to its tactical outperform list ahead of the tech giant’s earnings on February 26. The firm also has a $190 price target on NVDA. “NVDA remains the platform of choice for hyperscalers’ customers, the robustness of its software ecosystem and breadth of its development community put it 5-10 years ahead of anything else in the market,” they added, as quoted by CNBC.

Morgan Stanley also named NVDA a top pick, noting that the DeepSeek pullback was an opportunity. The firm argues that confidence continues to build behind Nvidia’s Hopper and Blackwell chips, as well. Even Oppenheimer is bullish, noting that Nvidia is “uniquely positioned” with its “dominant” software and software offerings.

Here’s What Wall Street Expects for Q4

As we get closer to its fourth quarter earnings, Nvidia expects to generate $37.5 billion in revenue, as compared to expectations for $37.1 billion. Some analysts argue that revenue could come in at around $41 billion. Nvidia also says demand for Blackwell should exceed supply for several quarters, adding that it’s on track to exceed revenue expectations from Blackwell.

In its third quarter, NVDA’s EPS of 81 cents beat by six cents. Revenue of $35.98 billion, up 93.6% year over year, beat by $1.95 billion. It also saw record quarterly data center revenue of $30.8 billion, up 17% from the second quarter, and 112% year over year

“The age of AI is in full steam, propelling a global shift to NVIDIA computing,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Demand for Hopper and anticipation for Blackwell — in full production — are incredible as foundation model makers scale pretraining, post-training and inference.”

In short, investors may want to strongly consider buying NVDA stock for the long haul.

