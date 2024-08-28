NVIDIA Earnings Are Out: Here's What You Need to Know Canva

The main event of earnings season is here. NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) just reported earnings. Here’s what you need to know.

This post is live and being updated as more information comes from NVIDIA. It’s earnings call begins at 5 p.m. ET.

The Main Numbers

Revenue: $30.04 Billion (versus Wall Street expectations of $28.73 billion)

$30.04 Billion (versus Wall Street expectations of $28.73 billion) Earnings Per Share: $.68 (versus Wall Street expectations of $.64)

Outlook for the next quarter is:

Revenue of $32.5 billion

Adjusted gross margins of 75%

The Market Reaction

As of 4:35 p.m. ET, NVIDIA shares are down about 4%, which is a fairly muted reaction relative to what the options markets were pricing in today. This figure will likely move further during NVIDIA’s conference call as CEO Jensen Huang will discuss guidance and customer demand in more detail.

In the CFO commentary on NVIDIA’s Investor Relations page, there’s discussion on the delay of the company’s next-generation chip Blackwell.

“We shipped customer samples of our Blackwell architecture in the second quarter. We executed a change to the Blackwell GPU mask to improve production yield. Blackwell production ramp is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter and continue into fiscal 2026. In the fourth quarter, we expect to ship several billion dollars in Blackwell revenue. Hopper demand is strong, and shipments are expected to increase in the second half of fiscal 2025.”

This comment may be weighing on shares temporarily as it shows NVIDIA will only likely ship ‘several billion dollars’ of Blackwell chips. The main concern weighing on NVIDIA’s shares is delays around Blackwell. This shouldn’t impact the company’s position long-term but could reduce the earnings NVIDIA is able to produce during not only the coming quarters but also across calendar 2025.

Guidance Above Street Estimates But Below ‘Whisper Numbers’

Another factor that could weigh on NVIDIA’s performance after hours is next quarter’s guidance. NVIDIA guided to $32.5 billion in revenue next quarter, which was above Wall Street consensus estimates of $31.7 billion. However, long-time chip analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that buy-side estimates for NVIDIA’s guide were higher, at $33 to $35 billion.

If expectations were actually this high for NVIDIA’s guidance, it could explain muted reactions to NVIDIA’s earnings. With NVIDIA not booking any Blackwell revenue in its fiscal third quarter, hitting a revenue number in the $33 billion to $35 billion was an aggressive target.