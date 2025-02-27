Time to Be Bullish on NIVIDA Again- Here is What Wall Street is Saying Canva

Nvidia ( NASDAQ: NVDA ) has once again beat its expectations on quarterly earnings, and Wall Street is scrambling to update price projections for the stock. In what’s becoming a familiar ritual, the AI chip giant delivered a blockbuster performance, sending ripples through the market. The stock is down 3.35% so far today as investors parse the numbers and analysts sharpen their pencils, but here’s the breakdown of what Nvidia unveiled—and what the Street is saying about it today.

Another Record-Breaking Quarter

Nvidia’s 4th quarter was, in the words of CFO Colette Kress, “another record quarter.” Revenue hit $39.33 billion, smashing the $38.05 billion analysts expected and soaring 78% year-over-year from $22.1 billion.

Earnings per share clocked in at $0.89, topping the $0.84 consensus. The datacenter segment, Nvidia’s crown jewel, raked in $35.6 billion—up 93% from last year—fueled by an astonishing $11 billion in Blackwell sales. That’s right: Blackwell is now the “fastest product ramp in our company’s history,” per Kress, with production in full swing across multiple configurations.

Just look at the datacenter revenue growth per quarter the past 3 years:

Quarter Revenue (In Billions) Q4 2024 $35.58 Q3 2024 $30.771 Q2 2024 $26.272 Q1 2024 $22.563 Q4 2023 $10.404 Q3 2023 $14.514 Q2 2023 $10.323 Q1 2023 $4.284 Q4 2022 $3.616 Q3 2022 $3.833 Q2 2022 $3.806 Q1 2022 $3.750 Data: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang stole the show on the earnings call, painting a vision of AI’s next frontier: reasoning models. “The more the model thinks, the smarter the answer,” he declared, noting that innovations like DeepSeek-R1 and Grok 3 demand 100x more compute for inference than traditional models.

Blackwell, with its 25x higher throughput and 20x lower cost versus Hopper, is built for this moment. Huang also teased Blackwell Ultra’s late-2025 debut and the Vera Rubin architecture, promising an “annual rhythm” of jaw-dropping leaps. First quarter 2025 guidance is another jaw dropping $43 billion.

Wall Street’s Take on NVIDIA Wall Street analysts covering NVIDA posted bullish notes to investors this morning: Bernstein ’s Tom O’Malley hiked his price target to $185 from $175, keeping an Outperform rating. “Very solid” results, he says, with datacenter revenue “rapidly accelerating” on Blackwell’s ramp. The Q1 guide was “fine”—above revenue expectations—and with ramp issues in the rearview, he’s raised estimates, calling the earnings call “relatively quiet” but confident.

Bank of America upped its target to $200 from $190, sticking with Buy and naming Nvidia a top pick. The firm marveled at the $11 billion Blackwell haul—far above the $4–$7 billion whisper—proving the product’s on track despite headwinds like China restrictions. “Nvidia remains in a dominant position leading the AI market,” the analyst beamed, boosting sales forecasts.

Citi held its Buy rating at $163, spotlighting Blackwell’s “on track” ramp and inference demand surging with reasoning models. Gross margin guidance disappointed, but Citi sees it climbing back late in 2025. Near-term overhangs like tariffs might cap the stock, but long-term faith endures.

JPMorgan reaffirmed Overweight at $170, cheering Q1’s 9% revenue bump over consensus. “Blackwell shipments are expected to ramp higher,” they noted, praising Nvidia’s “aggressive cadence” of launches that’s “further distancing itself” from rivals.

Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $162 from $152, keeping Overweight. Q4 beat their preview, and while export controls loom, “everything improves from here,” the analyst quipped, dubbing Nvidia a “Top Pick.” Jensen Huang vision for reasoning AI and relentless innovation should have Wall Street salivating. NVIDIA could see another 50% jump this year alone, according to Bank of America. The numbers are in and everyone should be talking again just how much demand there is waiting for NVIDA to fill.