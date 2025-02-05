Why Tempus AI (TEM) Is Soaring Today Kerem35 / Shutterstock.com

Up about 12%, Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) has been explosive.

Helping, its volume just spiked to 18.6 million shares, as compared to its daily average volume of about 5.67 million. All thanks to three key catalysts.

Key Points About This Article

Up about 12%, Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM) is rocketing thanks to three key catalysts.

One, Tempus AI just acquired Ambry Genetics.

Two, Nancy Pelosi and Cathie Wood are bullish on Tempus AI.

Three, TD Cowen just upgraded the TEM stock to a buy with a $74 price target.

Catalyst No. 1: Tempus AI Just Acquired Ambry Genetics

Tempus AI just acquired Ambry Genetics, a well-known leader in genetic testing, for $600 million, which includes $375 million in cash payments and $225 million in shares.

And, according to Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus, the acquisition “complements our strategy of leveraging diagnostics and data to drive innovation, further strengthening our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions to clinicians, patients, and life sciences companies.”

It’s also expected to strengthen Tempus AI’s product offerings and accelerate its road to positive free cash flow and profitability. Plus, it’ll expose Tempus AI to even more genetic testing in specialties such as pediatrics and cardiology, which it didn’t have exposure to before.

Catalyst No. 2: Nancy Pelosi is Bullish on Tempus AI

Nancy Pelosi took a stake in the TEM stock by buying 50 of the TEM January 2026 $20 call options in mid-January. Even Cathie Wood picked up about 600,000 shares across multiple funds last month.

In fact, “Ark Invest’s interest in TEM began on December 6, when the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF made its initial purchase of shares in the healthcare technology company. Since then, Tempus AI has rapidly ascended within Ark’s portfolio, becoming the tenth-largest holding in the flagship Ark Innovation ETF. TEM now represents 3.2% of ARKK’s total assets, with a market value exceeding $265 million, as noted by Seeking Alpha.

Catalyst No. 3: TD Cowen Just Upgraded Tempus AI to a Buy

Analysts at TD Cowen just upgraded the AI stock to a buy rating, with a price target of $74.

According to the firm, the latest acquisition gives Tempus a $300 profitable germline testing lab. Plus, it’ll strengthen Tempus AI product offerings and help it expand into new territory. All while providing a clearer path to positive free cash flow. What’s not to like?

