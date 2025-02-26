Amazon Stock (AMZN) Price Prediction and Forecast 2030 for February 26 Canva

Despite rumors of boycotts, shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) hardly moved on Tuesday, though they are still down about 6% in the past five days. Yet, compared to a year ago, the stock is 21.6% higher, outperforming the Nasdaq in that time.

During its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings call on Feb. 6, Amazon announced that its advertising revenue surged to $17.3 billion as Thursday Night Football set streaming records by averaging 13.7 million viewers. That ad revenue represented 18% quarter-over-quarter growth. Additional revenue drivers included strong retail holiday spending and AI services through AWS, the largest cloud provider in the world.

On Feb. 4, Amazon shares hit its all-time high of $242.52. Over the past five years, the e-commerce giant has posted a gain of 125.9%. In January, the stock jumped when Raymond James increased its price target from $230 to $260. That follows a similar increase from BMO Capital Markets, which on Jan. 17 increased its price target for Amazon stock from $236 to $265 with an Outperform rating. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, and many others maintained Buy-equivalent ratings after the fourth-quarter report.

Outside of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA), Amazon has been a Wall Street darling since the company’s initial public offering in May 1997 at a split-adjusted price of $0.07. Today, Amazon trades for about $212, meaning the stock is up more than 15,700% since January 2005. However, the only thing that matters from this point on is what the stock will do for the next one, five, and 10 years and beyond.

Let’s crunch the numbers and give you our best guess about Amazon’s future share price. No one has a crystal ball, and even the Wall Street “experts” are often wrong more than they are right in predicting future stock prices. We will walk through our assumptions and provide you with the story around the numbers (other sites just pick a share price without explaining why they suggest the price they do).

Key Points in this Article:

Future stock performance hinges on Amazon’s growth in e-commerce, AWS, and advertising amidst increasing competition.

Amazon posted net income of $59.2 billion in 2024, a 94.60% increase over 2023’s net income of $30.42 billion. Projections for net income over the next five years call for 4.5x.

Amazon’s Recent Stock Success

Here’s a table summarizing performance in share price, revenues, and profits (net income) from 2014 to 2017.

Year Share Price Revenues* Net Income* 2014 $19.94 $89.0 ($.241) 2015 $15.63 $107.0 $.596 2016 $32.81 $136.0 $2.371 2017 $37.90 $177.9 $3.03 2018 $58.60 $232.9 $10.07 2019 $73.26 $280.5 $11.59 2020 $93.75 $386.1 $21.33 2021 $163.50 $469.8 $33.36 2022 $167.55 $514.0 ($2.72) 2023 $85.46 $574.78 $30.42 2024 $219.39 $637.96 $59.2

*Revenue and net income in billions

From 2014 to 2024, Amazon’s revenue grew by 616.80%. The ride up wasn’t always smooth, however. For example, in 2020, sales jumped 38%, and net income nearly doubled. 2021 saw a continued boom as people moved to e-commerce shopping during Covid. However, all those sales being “pulled forward” led to challenges in 2022, and the company swung to a surprise loss. As Amazon embarks into the back half of the decade, a few different key areas will determine its performance.

Three Key Drivers of Amazon’s Stock Performance

E-commerce Success: While COVID-19 brought record sales to Amazon, it also led to many competitors investing heavily to compete with Amazon online. While e-commerce is still just 15% of retail sales, putting up huge growth rates in online sales won’t be as easy in the coming years as it was a decade ago.

While COVID-19 brought record sales to Amazon, it also led to many competitors investing heavily to compete with Amazon online. While e-commerce is still just 15% of retail sales, putting up huge growth rates in online sales won’t be as easy in the coming years as it was a decade ago. Amazon Web Services: Amazon Web Services first-quarter 2024 revenue was $25.04 billion and the unit should break $100 billion in total sales this year. However, the unit’s 13% year-over-year growth is not as fast as competing cloud services like Microsoft Corp.’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure and Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud. Amazon is at risk of falling behind Microsoft before 2030 if it cannot stop market share losses.

Amazon Web Services first-quarter 2024 revenue was $25.04 billion and the unit should break $100 billion in total sales this year. However, the unit’s 13% year-over-year growth is not as fast as competing cloud services like Microsoft Corp.’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure and Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud. Amazon is at risk of falling behind Microsoft before 2030 if it cannot stop market share losses. Advertising: Amazon exited 2024 with $17.3 billion in advertising business during the fourth quarter alone. Advertising could be another high-margin business line. Amazon currently gets most of its profits from its AWS cloud business, which has led the company past $100 billion in annual profits.

Amazon (AMZN) Stock Forecast Through 2030

AWS: Assuming AWS stems its market share loss and investments in AI to counterbalance the threat from Microsoft and Google.

Assuming AWS stems its market share loss and investments in AI to counterbalance the threat from Microsoft and Google. E-commerce: Amazon continues to pour investments into e-commerce, forgoing added profits to maintain market share. Our case model assumes growth in new logistics and efficiencies from robotics in warehouses leads to this unit finally delivering strong operating profits.

Amazon continues to pour investments into e-commerce, forgoing added profits to maintain market share. Our case model assumes growth in new logistics and efficiencies from robotics in warehouses leads to this unit finally delivering strong operating profits. Advertising: Amazon’s advertising continued to grow to the now $47 billion business unit, and we see a high teens growth rate compounded annually.

Add all these numbers up and take out some amount for “new bets” the company will surely be investing in (and a potential dividend boost) and we see revenue in 2030 at $1.15 trillion and $131 billion in net income. Today, the company trades for about 50X earnings, which we’ll take down to 35 times as the company matures (but continues showing growth). In our analysis, Amazon is worth $2.6 trillion in 2030. Here are our revenue, net income, and company size estimates through 2030:

Year Revenue Net Income Total Enterprise Value 2024 $638 $48.56 $1.93 2025 $710 $62.13 $2.12 2026 $788 $79.68 $2.19 2027 $867 $96.53 $2.29 2028 $957 $114.17 $2.39 2029 $1,049 $136.69 $2.5 2030 $1,149 $131.39 $2.6

*Revenue and net income reported in billions and TEV in trillions

Amazon’s Share Price Estimates 2025-2030

Amazon Stock’s Price Target for 2030

We estimate Amazon’s stock price to be $430.50 per share with 10% year-over-year revenue growth but compressed margins from more competition in its AWS unit. Our estimated stock price for Amazon will be 86.04% higher than the current stock price.

Year Price Target Change From Current Price 2025 $226.50 −2.09% 2026 $287.00 26.67% 2027 $371.00 63.74% 2028 $308.00 35.93% 2029 $361.90 59.72% 2030 $430.50 90.00%

Amazon to Pass Walmart and Become America’s Largest Company

