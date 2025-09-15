Billionaire Bill Ackman Pumped $1.2 Billion Into Just 1 Stock (No, It’s Not Uber)

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Billionaire Bill Ackman thrives on bold bets like his $2.8 billion Uber Technologies stake, the portfolio kingpin untouched since Q1.

stake, the portfolio kingpin untouched since Q1. Q2’s lone buy: $1.2 billion into Amazon (AMZN), buying 5.82M shares.

(AMZN), buying 5.82M shares. This selective firepower highlights his conviction in high-upside picks.

Bill Ackman, the billionaire founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, embodies the high-stakes world of activist investing with his penchant for massive, conviction-driven bets on stocks poised for explosive upside.

Unafraid of concentration risk, Ackman channels billions into select names he believes are undervalued giants, as evidenced by past winners like Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT). His strategy prioritizes quality management and long-term moats over diversification.

In the first quarter, he launched a blockbuster stake in Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), acquiring 30.3 million shares worth $2.21 billion at the time — now valued at $2.8 billion and comprising 21% of his $13.7 billion portfolio. Yet, he hasn’t added since, content with the position amid Uber’s rally.

In Q2, however, Ackman pivoted to another tech powerhouse, deploying $1.2 billion for 5.82 million shares — the fund’s sole new buy. That stock? Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Ackman’s Bold Amazon Bet

Ackman’s plunge into Amazon wasn’t impulsive; it was a calculated strike amid market jitters. Back in May, Pershing Square disclosed the purchase after Amazon’s shares cratered over 30% from the start of the year, hammered by generative AI hype fizzling and fears of U.S. tariffs under President Trump.

Ackman liquidated a prized stake in Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) to fund the move, calling the exit “with regret” but prioritizing Amazon’s superior prospects. Chief Investment Officer Ryan Israel told clients it was the “most substantial move,” betting on earnings resilience as tariffs proved less biting than feared for consumers.

By the end of the quarter, the position hit $1.3 billion, or 9.3% of the portfolio — second only to Uber in scale.

Amazon, long on Ackman’s “most admired” list, had simply grown too pricey, until the dip created an entry point. Pershing saw temporary overreactions masking enduring strengths: a dominant e-commerce marketplace and the high-margin AWS cloud arm.

Ackman praised CEO Andy Jassy’s efficiency drive, forecasting profit margin expansion alongside robust revenue growth. In a tariff-heavy environment, Amazon’s scale shields it, with AWS less exposed to trade wars than retail imports.

Why Amazon Is Still a Buy

Fast-forward to today: Amazon trades at around $228 per share, just 6% shy of its all-time high of an intraday high of $242.52 hit in February. Despite this proximity to glory, the stock remains a winner for patient investors.

Wall Street’s median price target hovers at $264, implying 15% upside, fueled by diversified engines humming at peak efficiency. Amazon’s second-quarter earnings underscored this: total revenue surged 13% to $167.7 billion, with operating income at $19.2 billion.

What levers does Amazon pull to maintain its trajectory? First, AWS: The cloud juggernaut posted $30.9 billion in Q2 revenue, up 17.5% year-over-year, powering about 53% of profits despite growing capital expenditures.

With $100 billion earmarked for 2025 AI infrastructure, AWS rides insatiable demand for generative AI via tools like Bedrock and custom chips (Graviton, Trainium), outpacing rivals in cost-efficiency. Analysts project 18% compounded annual growth through 2030, potentially yielding $86 billion in operating profits.

E-commerce, Amazon’s bedrock, grew 11% in North America to $100.1 billion, bolstered by Prime’s 240 million subscribers and same-day delivery expansions. Inventory optimization and robotics in fulfillment centers slashed costs, while third-party sellers — now 60% of sales — drive marketplace vitality. Tariffs? Amazon’s U.S.-heavy supply chain and pricing power mitigate hits, as Q2 showed no demand dip.

Advertising is the sleeper hit. Sales exploded 22% to over $60 billion annualized, leveraging shopper data for targeted ads across Prime Video, Twitch, and sponsored products. AI enhancements boost ROI, decoupling ad growth from retail volumes for juicy margins.

Add-ons like healthcare (Amazon Clinic) and entertainment (Thursday Night Football on Prime) diversify its revenue streams further, projecting total revenue to hit $1.15 trillion by 2030.

These levers — AI-fueled AWS, optimized retail, and ad dominance — position Amazon for 15% to 20% annual earnings growth, trading at a reasonable 34x 2025 estimates. But it’s near its high? No worries, that’s not a ceiling — it’s a launchpad.

Key Takeaways

Ackman adores Amazon for its “moat-protected” duality: unbeatable e-commerce scale and AWS’s cloud dominance, now supercharged by AI. He bought during fear, eyeing Jassy’s margin magic and tariff toughness as catalysts for outsized returns.

Amazon should thrive amid digital shifts, with AWS alone justifying premiums, while advertising and retail continue to compound wealth. For your portfolio, it’s a no-brainer: A resilient blue-chip blending growth and stability, ideal for long-haul investors betting on tech’s future. At current valuations, it offers a compelling entry price before the next leg up.