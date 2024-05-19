An Amazon Dividend Could Boost Its Stock By $200 Billion jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), known for its growth-at-all-costs financial discipline, might benefit from issuing a dividend, similar to recent moves by Meta (NASDAQ: META) and Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Discover the case for why an Amazon dividend is likely coming sooner than later below!

Why Amazon Is Likely to Start Paying a Dividend Soon

Amazon currently has a net debt (cash holdings minus debt) of about negative $80 billion. However, that situation looks set to change when you follow their projected cash flow in coming years. Across the next five years, Amazon’s projected free cash flow is expected to soar from $62 billion this year to $142 billion in 2028.

Add all those years up, and Amazon would produce more than $500 billion in free cash flow. In addition, even if Amazon scaled up capital expenditures faster than expected to capitalize on trends like artificial intelligence spend, it’s unlikely the company would produce less than $400 billion in cash flow in total.

The key point here is that Amazon is going to need to do something with that money! One option that Amazon has used cash flow on in the past is buying companies, but with regulators across the world blocking major deals, it’s unlikely the company can use much of its cash flow on acquisitions. A more likely path is that Amazon can either begin actively repurchasing its shares or issuing a dividend.

Share repurchases have been the preferred route Apple has chosen. The company repurchased $417 billion worth of shares from 2019 to 2023 and just announced another major share repurchase plan. In reaction, its shares jumped the day after the repurchase announcement.

Another path would be to issue a dividend. Both Meta and Alphabet recently announced dividends alongside earnings releases, and both companies saw massive share gains the next day.

The bottom line here is that Amazon choosing what to do with the massive amounts of cash it’s set to generate in upcoming years is a major catalyst for the stock. Judging by the recent reactions from Apple, Meta, and Alphabet after announcing major share repurchasing or dividend programs, it’s likely Amazon releasing solid earnings alongside returning capital to shareholders could lead to a share price jump of 10% or more in the near future.

