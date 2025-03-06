Sitting on $25K in cash—should Jim Cramer's or Cathie Wood’s advice be followed?

Investing

Cathie Wood
Marco Bello/Getty Images
John Seetoo
For decades, rivalries have captivated us—Magic vs. Bird, Ali vs. Frazier, Yankees vs. Red Sox. In the financial world, CNBC’s Jim Cramer and ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood stand as modern adversaries, their clashing investment styles drawing passionate followings.
With $25,000 in cash, an investor might wonder whether to join Team Cramer or Team Cathie. Before risking funds, it’s wise to weigh who they are, their strategies, track records, and if their approaches fit personal goals.

Key Points

  • CNBC’s Jim Cramer has been hosting his stock investing show for 20 years, and has had his share of controversies over the years.

  • Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has developed her own following as a result of her ETF’s strong but controversial 39% average annual return performance from 2014 to 2021, but has leveled off since.

  • Cramer has criticized Wood often in the past leading to perceptions of a competitive feud between the two stock gurus, with neither stock guru possessing a decisive track record edge.

The Harvard Roots of Mad Money 

Tulane Public Relations/Wikimedia Commons
CNBC’s “Mad Money” show has 178,000 average daily viewers and has given host Jim Cramer enough clout to move markets with his stock recommendations, albeit only temporarily.

Jim Cramer, a Philadelphia native, built his reputation on CNBC’s “Mad Money,” averaging 178,000 daily viewers, enough to sway markets temporarily. With a government degree and law degree from Harvard, he honed his skills at Goldman Sachs (1984–1987) before launching a hedge fund. He cashed out before the 1987 crash and managed the fund until 2001. His TV career kicked off in 2002 with “Kudlow & Cramer,” but “Mad Money” in 2005 catapulted him to fame amid the dot-com boom and DIY trading surge. His celebrity peaked with a cameo in Iron Man (2008). Despite a dip to 127,000 viewers recently, his influence persists.

The Doyenne of Disruptive Innovation Investing

wikimedia commons
In addition to her ARK Invest’s focus on disruptive innovation technologies, Cathie Wood is also a pioneer of actively managed ETFs.

Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Invest, thrives on high-risk, high-reward bets. A Los Angeles native, she graduated summa cum laude from USC with a finance and economics degree. Her career includes managing a $5 billion fund at AllianceBernstein and co-founding Tupelo Capital Management in 1998. Launching ARK Invest in 2014, she pioneered actively managed ETFs focused on disruptive tech—electric vehicles, AI, robotics, and more. Her ARK Innovation ETF breaks from passive norms, targeting transformative industries. By late 2024, ARK’s portfolio hit $12.7 billion

Showdown In the Octagon

Young bjj couple man and woman male and female girl training martial arts brazilian jiu jitsu jiujitsu at the academy wearing black white kimono gi guard holding collar and sleeve
Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock.com
With diametrically opposed approaches towards investing, comparing the track records of Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood pits  a personality based style against a cerebral risk taking one in battling it out for investor preferences.
Cramer and Wood’s styles clash like MMA fighters. Cramer, a salesman-entertainer, leverages a boisterous persona on “Mad Money,” blending facts with flair. Critics liken his “Cramer effect”—a stock spike post-recommendation followed by a drop—to “pump and dump” schemes, citing flops like Bear Stearns and Silicon Valley Bank. Studies show his picks lag the market, with a -1.47% average vs. Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF and 46.8% accuracy on 62 calls. He dismisses P/E ratios and value investing, yet critiques Wood similarly.
Wood, a cerebral gambler, blends hedge fund savvy with ETF innovation, targeting cutting-edge tech. Her rollercoaster ride includes big wins and losses, but her 300,000-share Joby Aviation buy in December 2023 (at $6.80) rose 50% to $9.55 by January 2025, outpacing Cramer’s “strong sell” at $6.50. ARK’s ETFs vary by sector—ARKX for space, ARKF for fintech—requiring research for upside potential.

Whose Advice To Follow?

Questioned puzzled grey haired man spreads hands in clueless gesture shrugs shoulders has to make choice dressed in casual clothes cannot understand whats wrong looks with perplexed expression
Cast Of Thousands / Shutterstock.com
If one wants to choose between following Team Cramer or Team Cathie, there are a number of considerations to weigh.
For a $25,000 stake, consider your style. Cramer suits active traders using apps like Schwab or Robinhood, where quick profits from his picks can work if sold fast—though holding risks losses. He covers traditional sectors like retail and healthcare, unlike Wood’s tech focus. Wood’s ARK ETFs target AI, crypto, and space, ideal for tech enthusiasts, but her edge lies in early insights into disruptive trends, often ahead of public data. Cramer’s “know what you own” rule demands research, while Wood’s technical focus suits those comfortable with volatility.

Cramer’s jabs at Wood’s acumen seem petty, while her restraint highlights maturity. Her Joby call beat his, hinting at stronger tech insight. Research sectors driving ARK’s returns, but beware Cramer’s track record. A financial planner could tailor this further, ensuring your cash works hardest. I would side with ARK ETFs with a $25,000 sum.

