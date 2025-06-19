Cathie Wood Owns $505 Million of PLTR, But Says This One Stock Will Be the Biggest AI Company Tesla

Key Points in This Article: Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood is renowned for her bold, research-driven approach, steering billions into ETFs focused on disruptive innovation.

Her thematic investing style targets megatrends like biotechnology, robotics, and renewable energy, prioritizing long-term growth over short-term gains.

Wood champions artificial intelligence as a transformative force, predicting it will unlock multitrillion-dollar markets by reshaping industries and workflows.

Cathie Wood’s AI Vision: Why Her Top Stock Outshines Palantir

Cathie Wood is the visionary founder of Ark Invest who became a beacon for investors seeking the next big thing in disruptive innovation. Her exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which manage billions, target transformative themes like artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and renewable energy, guided by her annual “Big Ideas” white papers.

These reports, released every January, dive deep into megatrends — think generative AI or blockchain — backed by rigorous research and bold forecasts. Wood’s contrarian approach, favoring young, high-growth companies over traditional blue chips, has made her a polarizing figure, yet her track record, with the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) delivering 10% annualized returns since 2014 — even after significant declines in 2022 and 2023 — speaks volumes.

Among her largest bets is a $505 million stake in Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), an AI-powered Big Data analytics powerhouse serving governments and enterprises. Palantir’s AI-driven Gotham platform aligns with Wood’s thesis on intelligent systems, but she sees even greater potential elsewhere.

Despite her hefty Palantir position, Wood revealed in a Diary of a CEO podcast interview there is one stock she believes will become the biggest AI company in the world, and it won’t be Palantir. Instead, the one stock she thinks you should go all-in on is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Tesla may not be the first AI stock that springs to mind, but it embodies Wood’s belief in the technology as a multitrillion-dollar catalyst. So why does Tesla eclipse Palantir in her eyes?

Autonomous Driving: The Robotaxi Revolution

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology is its AI crown jewel. The robotaxi service, scheduled to launch in a few days in Austin with 10 CyberCab vehicles, aims to disrupt ride-hailing, rentals, and delivery.

Wood projects robotaxis will drive 90% of Tesla’s value by 2029, with Ark’s $2,600 price target excluding other AI ventures. Tesla’s strength lies in its 4 billion miles of vehicle data, fueling AI-driven FSD upgrades. Unlike Google’s Waymo, which provides 250,000 weekly rides, Tesla’s fleet can scale robotaxis via software. Yet a 2023 FSD-related fatal crash and this past May’s Electric Vehicle Intelligence Report, which cited consumer distrust of robotaxis, underscore the hurdles self-driving vehicles need to overcome.

Optimus: Redefining Labor with Humanoid Robots

Wood’s enthusiasm extends to Tesla’s Optimus, a humanoid robot fleet. Elon Musk aims for a million units annually by 2030, with thousands in Tesla factories by later this year. Wood told the podcast Optimus could transform manufacturing, logistics, and retail, unlocking a multitrillion-dollar market.

Ark’s $2,600 target omits Optimus’ potential, suggesting massive upside remains if the robots gain traction. However, as a pre-revenue initiative, it faces significant technical and scalability risks.

Energy and AI Synergy

Wood also describes Tesla as a “convergence” of robotics, energy storage, and AI, outshining Palantir’s narrower analytics focus. Tesla’s energy business, including Megapack batteries, soared 67% year-over-year in the first quarter, cushioning a 13% drop in EV deliveries.

Custom AI chips and the Dojo supercomputer power FSD and Optimus, creating an innovation flywheel. In short, every interaction with Tesla’s products or services creates data that drives further innovation, enhancing customer engagement, and delivers stronger business results.

This integration fuels Wood’s conviction that Tesla is a tech titan, not just a carmaker.

Valuation and Market Hype

At $322.05 per share, Tesla’s $1 trillion market cap carries a 149x forward earnings multiple, which beats Palantir’s 220x. TSLA stock gained 1.8% in trading yesterday despite Democratic Texas lawmakers urging Musk to delay his robotaxi launch until September when a new autonomous-driving launch goes into effect.

Although Wood herself is so bullish on Tesla’s future, she has sold off 80,000 shares of TSLA stock since the end of May. While some may see that as a sign of caution, Wood still owns about 2.8 million shares, and it remains her top holding, accounting for 8.4% of her combined portfolios.

However, recent volatility, especially after a big dustup on social media between Musk and President Trump over ending EV subsidies, underscores the regulatory risks for robotaxis.

Justified Run or Speculative Frenzy?

Wood’s Tesla bet hinges on its AI potential — robotaxis and Optimus could redefine industries, justifying her $2,600 target. Palantir’s AI is potent, but it lacks Tesla’s breadth. Yet, TSLA’s rally leans heavily on hype. Waymo’s autonomy lead and Tesla’s safety concerns pose near-term risks, while Optimus’ impact is speculative, with no clear profitability timeline.

Should investors buy TSLA now? Tesla’s vision for AI encompasses robotaxis, Optimus, and energy synergy, making it a long-term juggernaut that surpasses Palantir’s scope. But at $322 per share, the hype outpaces the fundamentals, with robotaxi scrutiny and first-quarter weakness signaling caution.

I’d wait for a pullback below $290 per share or for robotaxi traction to align with Wood’s bold thesis before hitching a ride.

