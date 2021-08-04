Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/4

Futures edged higher Wednesday evening despite a mixed trading day. Some analysts believe this is in regards to optimism for the coming jobless claims report Thursday morning and even the July Employment report on Friday. Cathie Wood’s ARK funds were fairly positive on Wednesday signaling optimism in the tech sector going forward. ARKK performed the best out of the group, up 2.6% on the day, while ARKX lagged the rest of the group, down 0.7%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 4, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 484,603 shares of Signify Health, Buy 4,144,190 shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition, & Buy 2,469,102 shares of Zymergen.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 324,106 shares of UiPath, Buy 30,751 shares of Fate Therapeutics, & Buy 14,844 shares of Editas.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 435,263 shares of Markforged Holdings, Buy 284,321 shares of Kratos Defense, & Buy 22,724 shares of Aerovironment.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 30,000 shares of PagerDuty, Buy 251,511 shares of Liveperson, & Buy 25,000 shares of Vuzix.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 17,964 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 484,603 ARKG Buy SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 179,239 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 25,000 ARKG Buy SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 4,144,190 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 2,401 ARKG Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 82,289 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 12,743 ARKG Buy ZY ZYMERGEN INC 2,469,102 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 7,962 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 5,000 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 324,106 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 30,751 ARKK Buy EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 14,844 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 435,263 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 284,321 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 22,724 ARKW Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 30,000 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 251,511 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 25,000

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.