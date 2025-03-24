Here's Why the Bitcoin Price Is Rising Today SlavkoSereda / iStock via Getty Images

The Bitcoin price is up 3.5% in the past 24 hours while its gain widens to 5.4% over the past seven-day stretch, according to CoinMarketCap data. Bitcoin’s gains come alongside a rally in the stock market that is being fueled by tariff relief. Bitcoin market catalysts include improved sentiment from the stock market, a bullish Michael Saylor and on-chain blockchain analytics showing greater mainstream adoption.

Key Points The Bitcoin price is rising alongside gains in the stock market.

Improving on-chain analytics coupled with a bullish forecast from BTC bull Michael Saylor are positive catalysts.

Over 4 Million Americans set to retire this year. If you’re one, don’t leave your future to chance. Speak with an advisor and learn if you’re ahead, or behind on your goals. Click here to get started. (Sponsored)

Trending Video ▶️

Next Bitcoin Bull Market?

Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor, who has a reputation for betting the farm on BTC, is at it again. MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), the company founded by Saylor, has added another nearly 7,000 Bitcoins to its balance sheet in a transaction valued at $584 million. MicroStrategy, which used the funds from selling common stock to add more BTC, paid an average of $84,000 and change for each Bitcoin, slightly above its long-term average of just over $66,000 per coin. The latest buying spree catapults the company’s Bitcoin tally to over a massive 500,000. MicroStrategy stock is rallying 7% despite BTC’s refusal to participate.

Saylor is convinced that the BTC bulls are about to dig in their heels, posting on X that “the next Bitcoin bull market is about to begin.” He is predicting that the BTC price will soar to $444,000 by year-end, one of the more bullish forecasts out there. He appears to be basing his forecast on the past performance of Bitcoin around the halving cycles, the last one of which occurred last year. Once the BTC price reaches its next peak, it will then fall back into yet another bear market cycle, per Saylor.

On-Chain Analytics

In another bullish sign, ByteTree reported that last week, they observed inflows into Bitcoin ETFs, a reversal from a trend that’s been in place since February. Most of these inflows represented what it called “new money,” stating, “We believe that the next driver will be technology investors seeking diversification. That is why this chart showing BTC in Nasdaq is so important, as normally when tech turns down, Bitcoin slumps. Not this time, which is a very positive sign.”

Now What?

If the tea leaves are right, the Bitcoin bulls could potentially just be preparing to unleash their next big move. But if there’s one thing that the Bitcoin price has proven over the years is that it can’t be tamed. Either way, investors might want to buckle up for what is sure to be an exciting ride.

Take Charge of Your Retirement: Find the Right Financial Advisor For You in Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding professional guidance—and we’ve made it easier than ever for you to connect with the right financial advisor for your unique needs. Here’s how it works: 1️ Answer a Few Simple Questions Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! 2️ Get Your Top Advisor Matches This tool matches you with qualified advisors who specialize in helping people like you achieve financial success. 3️ Choose Your Best Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory meeting, and select the advisor who feels right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!