Stock Market Live October 30: S&P 500 (SPY) Digesting Meta and Microsoft Earnings
"Uptober" Never Arrived for Bitcoin. Will "Moonvember" Be Better?

“Uptober” Never Arrived for Bitcoin. Will “Moonvember” Be Better?
By Rich Duprey
Key Points

  • Bitcoin (BTC) faced a 5% drop in October 2025, defying “Uptober” expectations.
  • Macro factors like Fed caution and trade tensions drove the pullback.
  • Focus now shifts to November’s historical strength for potential recovery.
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) entered October with high expectations, fueled by its historical tendency to rally during the month — a phenomenon crypto traders dubbed “Uptober.” Anticipating gains driven by seasonal trends, ongoing exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows, and easing monetary policy, believed Bitcoin could continue hitting new highs. 

Instead, the cryptocurrency pulled back, dropping more than 5% over the month to hover around $108,000 today. This marked the first negative October close since 2018 (assuming it doesn’t rocket higher within the next day), breaking a streak of strong performances that had median gains of 11.2% in prior years. 

The disappointment has shifted focus to November — lately called “Moonvember,” though it’s typically reserved for altcoins and meme coins in hopes they will “go to the moon.” Still, over the past 14 years, November has been Bitcoin’s next strongest month after October, with median gains of 10.3% (February is best, though, at 12.2%).

But with macroeconomic pressures lingering, can November deliver where October failed?

What Tanked October’s Rally?

Several factors contributed to Bitcoin’s lackluster showing. Early in the month, the price briefly surpassed $125,000, sparking optimism. However, a mid-month correction tied to broader market jitters erased those gains. 

The Federal Reserve’s cautious stance on further rate cuts, combined with renewed trade tensions from President Trump meeting with China’s Chairman Xi, triggered risk-off sentiment across assets. Bitcoin futures saw increased volatility, with prices dipping below key support levels like $110,000.

Institutional activity slowed as well. Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), a major Bitcoin accumulator, purchased only 778 bitcoin in October — down 78% from September’s haul — bringing its total holdings to over 640,000 bitcoin. 

ETF inflows, while still positive, also tapered off compared to earlier quarters, reflecting investor caution amid a sticky inflation reading of 3.0% and flat hiring data. On-chain metrics showed long-term holders maintaining conviction, with their supply hitting 76.2%, but short-term traders fueled liquidations totaling billions.

From Hype to Hesitation

Social media buzz around “Uptober” turned sour as the month progressed, and altcoins followed suit. Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) consolidating below $3,790, a 10% drop this month, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) has fallen below $187 after facing mild corrections.

Despite the downturn, underlying metrics remain supportive. Bitcoin dominance held steady at around 57%, and whale accumulation continued, with entities like BitMine Immersion Technologies (NASDAQ:BMNR) now owning 3.31 million Ethereum. Analysts view this as a “liquidity-driven mid-cycle reset,” with leverage normalizing and on-chain activity rising.

November’s Shot at Redemption

Historical data favors November, with solid median gains and peaks averaging 40%. Predictions for 2025 vary, but many lean bullish: one forecast sees a rally to $125,000, a 13% jump from current levels, while others target $144,000 or even $150,000 if ETF inflows persist. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase still forecast Bitcoin reaching $165,000 by the end of 2025.

Key drivers include the Fed’s recent 25-basis-point cut and the end of quantitative tightening, which could inject liquidity. Upcoming events like the Bitcoin Whitepaper anniversary tomorrow and potential stablecoin regulations in Canada add catalysts. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and other ETF issuers continue to attract capital, with Solana staking ETFs debuting strongly.

Headwinds to Watch

Not all outlooks are rosy. Some models predict further dips by early November if resistance holds. Geopolitical risks, like ongoing tariff threats, could extend the crypto’s volatility. Regulatory scrutiny in regions like Australia and Korea may also temper global enthusiasm.

Permabulls like Strategy’s Michael Saylor remain optimistic, calling for $150,000 by year’s end amid supportive policies on tokenization and stablecoins. PlanB‘s models echo this, emphasizing historical patterns. Traders also lean toward “Moonvember” as the real bull trigger, with users eyeing altcoin rotations after the consolidation.

Bitcoin’s October stumble highlights the market’s maturity, where hype meets reality. Yet with solid fundamentals and seasonal tailwinds, November could flip the script. A break above $115,000 might confirm the rally, while a drop below $100,000 signals caution. 

It’s not as though Bitcoin hasn’t had significant pullbacks before. Drops of 50% are not unheard of. Yet the long-term outlook remains upward, and whether it comes in Moonvember or “Bullcember,” owning at least some cryptocurrency remains a strategy in a well-diversified portfolio.

