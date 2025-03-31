FMC Corp (FMC) Oracle (ORCL), Vimeo (VMEO) Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Adobe (ADBE) Insiders Are Buying Company Stock mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive

compensation for actions taken through them.

Any time insiders are willing to put their money where their mouths are, pay attention.

After all, these are the people who know their company best. And if they’re buying in bulk, there’s usually a good reason for it. Here are five stocks where insiders have been buying.

Key Points About This Article

FMC Corp. Chairman and CEO Pierre Brondeau paid $1.9 million for 54,000 shares.

Oracle director Charles Moorman paid $950,000 in February for 5,500 shares.

Wynn Resorts’ director Paul Liu paid $147,904 for 1,600 shares.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

FMC Corp.

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) Chairman and CEO Pierre Brondeau paid $1.9 million for 54,000 shares in early March. “My recent purchase of nearly $2 million in FMC shares reflects my personal confidence in our company’s strategy and future,” Brondeau said, as quoted by Barron’s. “The current share price presented what I view as a compelling opportunity to increase my personal investment in a company whose short-term and long-term prospects I firmly believe in.”

Still oversold, FMC is just beginning to pivot higher after earnings. Last trading at $42.21, we’d like to see the stock retest $56 a share. Even better, while we wait for FMC to recover lost ground, we can collect its current yield of 5.5%. The company will pay a dividend of 58 cents per share on April 17 to shareholders of record as of March 31.

Helping, analysts at Goldman Sachs just initiated a buy rating on the FMC stock with a price target of $51 a share.

Oracle

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) director Charles Moorman paid $950,000 in February for 5,500 shares.

While investors are focusing more on Oracle’s disappointing forecasts, they’re overlooking the company’s healthy backlog. As noted in the company’s latest earnings report, backlog – or contracted revenue that hasn’t been booked yet – jumped 62% year over year to $130 billion.

“While we wouldn’t call Oracle a cloud heavyweight just yet, management has done an admirable job positioning the company to capitalize on the seemingly insatiable need for cloud capacity, in particular generative AI,” Edward Jones analyst Logan Purk said, as quoted by Barron’s. He rates ORCL a buy.

Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) took a dive on mixed earnings, but a few VMEO insiders stepped up to buy the weakness. Its fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations, but earnings missed, as did revenue guidance for the first quarter, which didn’t sit well with investors.

Fueling interest in VMEO, CEO Philip Moyer paid $100,000 for 18,519 shares at an average price of $5.40 each. “These purchases clearly demonstrate the belief our leadership team has in the accelerating opportunity in our market and at Vimeo,” Moyer said, as also quoted by Barron’s.

Chief product and technology officer Bob Petrocelli paid $108,000 for 20,000 shares. Chairman Glenn Schiffman paid $106,200 for 20,000 shares at an average price of $5.31 each. Chief Financial Officer Gillian Munson paid $39,330 for 7,272 shares at an average price of $5.41.

Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) director Paul Liu paid $147,904 for 1,600 shares at an average price of $92.44 per share. Helping, the company posted solid earnings, with EPS of $2.42 a share easily topping estimates of $1.27. Operating revenue of $1.84 billion beat estimates of $1.78 billion. The company also paid out a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share on March 5.

In short, there are a good deal of positives that should fuel upside in the Wynn stock. Even better, Wynn’s UAE project is still on track for a 2027 opening, with management anticipating a UAE gaming market value of between $3 billion and $5 billion a year.

Mizuho Securities also reiterated an outperform rating on the stock with a $132 price target. Analysts at Jefferies also upgraded WYNN to a buy rating with a $118 price target.

Adobe

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) CFO Dan Durn just bought the dip in the stock after the company posted disappointing earnings. He paid $507,758 for 1,300 shares at an average cost of $390.58.

Making ADBE even more attractive, the company reiterated its annual revenue forecast noting ADBE is “well positioned to capitalize on the acceleration of the creative economy driven by AI,” as quoted by Reuters.

In addition, analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Adobe to Sector Weight, noting that there’s limited downside. Analysts at Argus also reiterated a buy rating on the stock with a $600 price target. “We think that Adobe will continue to ramp up investment in new product extensions, particularly around generative AI, as it pursues a rapidly expanding total addressable market,” said Argus.

Escape Credit Card Debt Quicksand With a 0% Card Today (sponsor) Looking for a smarter way to tackle your credit card debt? A balance transfer card could be your ticket to financial freedom, finally eliminating your debt once and for all. We’ve assembled a list of the top balance transfer cards available today. Many offer a 0% introductory APR, giving YOU the chance to pay down your balance without the added cost of interest. Even better, many come with no annual fee—so you can focus on eliminating debt and keeping more money in your pocket. Click here to get started today.