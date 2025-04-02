Bitcoin Price: Here's Why It's Rising 2% Today DUSAN ZIDAR / Shutterstock.com

The bitcoin price is up 2% today at it gets closer to reclaiming the $87,000 level. The broader cryptocurrency market is following bitcoin’s lead, with digital assets like ether, Tether and XRP also making gains. Bitcoin’s gains come on a day when the stock market is under pressure due to tariff uncertainty.

In the cryptocurrency market, positive sentiment could be the result of stablecoin issue Circle revealing its IPO plans as it sets its sights on the publicly traded markets. There are also signs of greater mainstream adoption of bitcoin that could finally be starting to show up in the BTC price.

Key Points Bitcoin is the tide lifting crypto boats higher today.

There are a few positive catalysts, including signs of greater mainstream adoption.

Mainstream Adoption

Investment firm Fidelity, which is a household name, is reportedly making it easier for Americans to include bitcoin in their retirement portfolios. According to Bitcoin Magazine, Fidelity has introduced a zero-fee retirement plan that makes it easy for savers to invest in bitcoin, drawing cheers from the cryptocurrency community. Investors already have the option to buy bitcoin for their 401(k) plans, where it is supposed to provide diversification from other asset classes like equities and fixed income.

Separately, crypto asset manager Grayscale has just introduced two new bitcoin ETFs with a strategy around systematic covered call writing.

Also, President Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric are venturing into bitcoin mining. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, their company American Data Centers will combine with American Bitcoin, a BTC mining farm owned by Hut 8 (Nasdaq: HUT). The companies are looking to become the biggest crypto miner on the planet while also building their own bitcoin reserve.

Crypto hedge fund Pantera Capital in a letter to investors said that the BTC price is not factoring in recent positive catalysts, suggesting the bitcoin price should be hovering near $120,000 at least. The firm pointed to catalysts like a pro-bitcoin president, a strategic bitcoin reserve and favorable legal outcomes around companies like Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) that should be powering the bitcoin price ahead.

Now What?

The bitcoin price is still a far cry from its all-time high of just over $109,000 and is hovering about 20% below that level. Nevertheless, bitcoin bulls appear to be encouraged by signs of further mainstream adoption, including greater opportunities for future retirees to bet on bitcoin and the Trump family’s BTC investments. Whether it’s enough momentum for the bitcoin price to string together a winning streak remains to be seen, but for today crypto investors will take it.

