Will XRP Dominate the Next Crypto Bull Run?

Since November 2024, XRP rallied from a low of about 50 cents to a high of $3.67. Much of that is attributable to positive developments in Ripple’s legal battles, growing optimism about crypto-friendly regulation and President Trump’s bullish cryptocurrency bills, including:

The CLARITY Act will provide a framework for the digital assets industry, including defining the roles of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The GENIUS Act establishes a framework for issuing and exchanging stablecoins, focusing on consumer protection and market stability. “Ultimately, the GENIUS Act could make stablecoins more mainstream by bolstering trust in the currency and encouraging more competition in the market,” added CNBC.

President Trump also signed an executive order establishing a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. Digital Asset stockpile. Most recently, President Trump signed an executive order allowing 401(k) retirement plans to include a wider range of investments, including digital assets.

This Is Bullish for Cryptocurrencies Like XRP

With XRP, we also have to consider that the US SEC said its case against Ripple Labs is over. That now removes a massive cloud that has pressured XRP.

As noted by Coin Central, “Removing the SEC overhang was the single biggest unlock for XRP’s story. Banks and payment companies can now look at XRP without the legal uncertainty that kept many on the sidelines. If more corridors adopt XRP for fast, low-cost cross-border transfers, daily demand improves and price discovery gets easier.”

Analysts Say XRP Could Rally to $10 by 2030

Asset manager Bitwise says XRP could rise to $12.68 by 2030 with steady growth and potential XRP adoption. Standard Chartered has made a price prediction of $12.25 by 2030.

That could happen if Ripple can achieve wider global adoption, which would have a positive impact on XRP. Plus, if XRP can get ETF approval, it could easily rally to $10 by 2030.

Once approved, XRP ETFs could draw substantial institutional investments – a key crucial factor needed for XRP to rocket to $10. If an XRP ETF gets the green light, even small allocations could pull in billions of dollars, potentially leading to significant value.

As noted by Bitcoinist.com:

“Brad Garlinghouse, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ripple Labs, has made a bold prediction about the XRP Spot exchange-traded funds. The CEO, offering his insights on the fund, declared that it will be approved by the US SEC and will be trading soon.”

With the U.S. SEC issue now over, potential wide adoption, and potential XRP ETFs coming, the XRP cryptocurrency should have no problem racing to $10 even before 2030.

