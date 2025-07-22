XRP News: $10 Price Target Is Now In Play After Big Week Alexandru Nika / Shutterstock.com

Now at $3.54 from a 2025 low of $2.10, XRP could see $10 later this year thanks to institutional and retail buying.

Cryptocurrencies exploded after the industry notched substantial regulatory approval, and on news 401(k) plans could include cryptos.

XRP (XRP) is gaining significant momentum.

Now at $3.54 from a 2025 low of $2.10, analysts say it could see $10 later this year thanks to institutional and retail buying.

“Long-term forecasts suggest $4.20–$10+ by 2030 if Ripple capitalizes on payment adoption, though $2.50 remains a pivotal level to watch for the next breakout or breakdown,” said Ryan Lee, Chief Analyst at Bitget, as quoted by CoinDesk.com.

Helping, cryptocurrencies notched substantial regulatory approval, and on news that 401(k) plans could include cryptos.

The House Just Passed the GENIUS Act

Late last week, the House of Representatives passed the GENIUS Act, which establishes a framework for issuing and exchanging stablecoins, particularly focusing on consumer protection and market stability. It’s now waiting for President Trump’s signature.

The House also voted in favor of the Digital Markets Clarity Act, which could provide a framework for the digital assets industry, including defining the roles of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

As noted by Barron’s, “The Clarity Act is in many ways the more important bill to the larger crypto industry as it would address the confusion over whether cryptos are commodities or securities, and what regulator would oversee them. It’s also a more complex effort and still needs to pass the Senate.”

Your 401(k) could soon invest in cryptocurrencies

Another key catalyst for XRP and other cryptocurrencies, President Trump is preparing to sign an executive order to open up 401(k) plans to alternative investments, including cryptos, the Financial Times reported.

And, as noted by TheStreet.com, “President Trump is preparing to open up the $9 trillion U.S. retirement market to cryptocurrencies, gold, private equity, and other alternative assets — a move that could fundamentally change how millions of Americans save for retirement.”

With growing support for cryptos, there’s still plenty of time to invest.

Plus, as just noted by 247WallSt.com’s Rich Duprey, “Bitcoin may deliver impressive short-term gains, but its path to millionaire status hinges on unsustainable speculative waves. Corrections are likely to erode gains. XRP, on the other hand, backed by Ripple’s growing ecosystem, offers a more sustainable route to transformative wealth. Its utility in global finance, institutional adoption, and regulatory tailwinds position it to deliver exponential returns over time. For investors dreaming of millionaire status, XRP is the smarter play. Buy XRP now, and let its real-world demand pave the way to life-changing wealth.”

