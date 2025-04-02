Live Nasdaq Composite: COIN, DASH Rise, HAL Falls on Tariff Day Fahroni / Shutterstock.com

Live Updates Live Coverage

The markets are under pressure on tariff day, with all three of the major stock market averages lower out of the gate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 are experiencing fractional declines in early-morning trading. President Trump is expected to unveil more details about his tariff battleplan, placing the markets in wait-and-see mode.

All sectors of the economy are flashing red, with energy seeing the brunt of the selling with a 1% drop amid a weak oil price. Oil services stock Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) is falling nearly 2% on the day and is close to its 52-week low.

Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) is rising close to 2% to $945 per share. Options activity and technical signals surrounding NFLX shares suggest the stock wants to continue higher, outshining the Magnificent 7 stocks today.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) is bucking today’s downward trend, rising 1%. The stock could be benefiting from positive sentiment after industry peer and fintech Circle’s decision to file for an IPO.

Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is falling about 1%. The company’s Model Y EV reportedly became a best-seller in China last month. Overall, the company’s Q1 delivery numbers were disappointing, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 139.22 (-0.33%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 77.15 (-0.43%)

S&P 500: Down 23.29 (-0.40%)

Key Points The markets came out of the gate lower on tariff day, but declines are modest.

Netflix is gaining on the day while the Magnificent 7 stocks are floundering.

Crypto exchange Coinbase is higher on positive crypto sentiment.

Tesla stock is having a rocky day.

Market Movers:

AI new issue CoreWeave (Nasdaq: CRWV) is rallying 9% to over $57 per share this morning, flying past its $40 IPO price after making its stock market debut earlier this week.

Truist analysts like Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) in this economy, saying it could be a wise investment in an otherwise uncertain economy. SMG stock is up 1.6% today. The Wall Street firm upgraded the stock to “buy” from “hold” with $70 price target, reflecting more than 25% upside potential based on the current stock price.

DoorDash (Nasdaq: DASH) is rising 4% on the day on the heels of a new partnership with Domino’s (Nasdaq: DPZ) to bolter the pizza franchise’s reach in North America.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? For families with more than $500,000 saved for retirement, finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors who serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted and must act in your best interests. Start your search now. If you’ve saved and built a substantial nest egg for you and your family, don’t delay; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.