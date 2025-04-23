Live Nasdaq Composite: PLTR (Nasdaq: PLTR), APP (Nasdaq: APP) See Gains in Recovery Rally mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The markets came out of the gate strong, led by the Nasdaq with a 3.5% advance, extending yesterday’s gains.

The Trump administration signaled that the worst of the trade war between Washington, D.C. and Beijing could be in the rear view mirror. Also, President Trump has zero plans to remove the Fed Chairman.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

The markets are unleashing gains amid indications that the height of the tariff wars is behind. President Trump revealed he is willing to come to the table with China on tariffs, hinting levies could even fall by 50%. He also addressed yet another worry that has been weighing on sentiment – the Fed. The president revealed he has zero plans to fire Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, giving the markets greater stability to stand on and boosting sentiment further.

AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP), a trader favorite, is rallying 11% on the day to above $260 per share. The stock has traded as high as $525 per share in the past 52 weeks due to FOMO surrounding this mobile technology company.

Cybersecurity play Crowdstrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) is advancing 6% today as the tech sectors recaptures lost ground. Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR) is gaining over 7% today to above the $101 per share threshold as it gets closer to striking distance to its 52-week high of $125 per share.

Magnificent Seven stocks are leading today’s market rally, including gains of 4.4% and 5.7% in Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) and Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META). Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb reportedly revealed that he’s dumped nearly 100% of his Mag 7 stock holdings due to a rocky start to the year for the sector from the tariff impact. After leading stock market gains for two years, the Mag 7 stocks have reversed course to drag the broader markets lower in 2025.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 781.37 (+1.99%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 569.96 (+3.5%)

S&P 500: Up 135.93 (+2.6%)

Market Movers

Intuitive Surgical (Nasdaq: ISRG) is rising 6.3% today on the heels of its quarterly earnings print despite feeling the impact from tariffs.

Chip stocks are gaining, including Texas Instruments (Nasdaq: TXN), Applied Materials (Nasdaq: AMAT) and Intel (Nasdaq: INTC).

Boeing (NYSE: BA) is driving gains in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, rising 5.7% on a Q1 loss that was narrower than anticipated.

DoorDash (Nasdaq: DASH) is gaining 5% on the day after clinching some new corporate partnerships of late. Maplebear (Nasdaq: CART) stock, which is behind the Instacart brand, is up about 1% on the day.