Live Nasdaq Composite: AMZN (Nasdaq: AMZN), CEG (Nasdaq: CEG) Fall in Sea of Red

Key Points The markets are taking back some of yesterday’s gains.

All three of the major stock market averages opened in the red.

Inflation is showing signs of easing after March’s CPI print was revealed.

The markets opened in a sea of red on the heels of yesterday’s historic rally. Today these skittish markets are taking back some of those gains after investors followed President Trump’s advice to buy the dip. Despite tariff relief, all three of the major stock market averages went south, with Big Tech names dragging the Nasdaq Composite lower. Most sectors of the economy were under pressure in early trading, including declines of over 3% each in energy and tech.

Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) is down 3% this morning. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on CNBC that the current market environment could be a tailwind for acquisitions. He also believes sellers on the e-commerce platform would pass along tariff costs to consumers. The company continues to invest heavily in AI.

The markets has the opportunity to shift their attention from tariffs to inflation this morning. In a dose of good news, the Labor Department’s latest inflation print came in cooler than expected, with consumer prices easing to 2.4% in the 12-month stretch leading up to March, compared with economists expectations of 2.6%. On a monthly basis, the CPI declined by 0.1% last month after climbing higher by 0.2% in February, a welcome shift. Historically, March inflation generally increases, with this year marking a notable shift in the trend.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 706.27 (-1.74%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 478.08 (-2.7%)

S&P 500: Down 117.81 (-2.16%)

Market Movers

Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) stock is off 5% today. The company has begun selling its EVs in Saudi Arabia where it is hoping to drive a social shift in the oil-rich Kingdom that is dependent on fossil-fueled powered vehicles.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (Nasdaq: CTSH) is falling by 3% today after inking a partnership deal with OMRON’s automation business products. With a market cap of $34.8 billion, CTSH pays a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Energy stocks are also under pressure, including Constellation Energy (Nasdaq: CEG), which is falling by 3.5% today. The stock is up over 10% in the past five days and is experiencing profit taking today though it remains above the $200 threshold.

