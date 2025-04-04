While Sellers Are Panicking Today, Wall Street Experts See 32% to 79% Gains This Year For AMD, Broadcom and CrowdStrike Vintage Tone / Shutterstock.com

Everyone is running around with their hair on fire following President Trump imposing sweeping tariffs on U.S. trading partners. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,679 points, or 4%, yesterday and is down another 1,130 points in morning trading today. Trillions of dollars in market value have been wiped out.

Yet now is not the time for investors to panic, but to carefully pick their spots to buy the Liberation Day dip. Particularly amongst tech stocks, which were among the worst-performing stocks yesterday, you can still find pockets of opportunity. Even though Wall Street knew these tariffs were coming, some stocks still have pretty upbeat analyst outlooks with price targets implying 32% to 79% upside.

24/7 Wall St. Insights: President Trump tanked the stock market hard with his sweeping tariffs, but there remain pockets of opportunity for investors who don’t panic.

Wall Street has been well aware of the tariffs and analysts still gave Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO), and Crowdstrike (CRWD) double-digit price targets.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) has 32% more room to run this year according to Wall Street’s $413 per share price target. As a cybersecurity leader, CRWD thrives on rising digital threats and 2024 revenue hit $3.95 billion, up 29%. Tariffs barely touch its software-as-a-service model, with 70% U.S.-based sales insulated from import costs. Its Falcon platform’s AI edge drives demand amid global hacks. The stock is down 28% from its 52-week high in February, but as the markets adjust to the new normal, this cybersecurity leader could see a turnaround ahead.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) still has upside potential as semiconductors are currently exempt from Trump’s tariffs, softening direct hits. While that could change as Trump wants to target chips, too, the pledge by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to invest $100 billion in U.S. manufacturing could delay any duties being imposed.

AVGO’s AI revenue grew to $4.1 billion in its fiscal first quarter, up 77% from the year-ago period. Its VMware unit, driving 47% software sales growth, thrives on virtualization demand. With $9.3 billion in cash and hyperscaler partnerships, AVGO can shrug off tariff noise, on its way to the 63% gains Wall Street envisions with its $231 per shar eprice target.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

AI chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) should also sidestep many of the same problems like Broadcom, with hits only coming on ancillary components like motherboards. AMD’s heavy investment in AI factories and U.S. manufacturing aligns with Trump’s tariff goals while its 20% revenue growth and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) rivalry fuel optimism. Wall Street has big hopes for AMD with a $153 per share price target, implying 79% upside.

