3 Big Winners From Trump's Shock 100% Semiconductor Tariffs golubovy / Getty Images

Key Points in This Article: President Trump’s surprise 100% tariff on imported semiconductors announcement yesterday aims to boost U.S. manufacturing.

Companies investing in U.S. production are exempt from the tariffs.

The policy may increase electronics costs but rewards firms committed to domestic facilities.

Living up to his reputation for unpredictability, President Trump surprised the market yesterday by announcing a staggering 100% tariff on imported semiconductors, a move aimed at bolstering U.S. manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign chip production.

This marks yet another reversal of previous policy. The process began with broad tariffs on chips, which then shifted to export controls. These controls were rolled back after a supposed trade deal, but now the 100% tariffs on chips have returned.

However, the new policy does include a significant exemption: companies that commit to building or expanding manufacturing facilities in the U.S. will be spared the hefty levies.

The announcement has sent ripples through the global tech industry, prompting companies to reassess their supply chains and investment strategies. While the tariffs threaten to increase costs for electronics and disrupt global trade, they also create opportunities for firms already investing in U.S. production. Below are three of the top winners from the new 100% semiconductor tariffs.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stands out as a primary beneficiary of Trump’s tariff policy, largely due to its proactive commitment to U.S. manufacturing. CEO Tim Cook was present with Trump at the Oval Office event announcing the new tariff policy as Apple announced a $100 billion investment in domestic production, bringing its total U.S. investment pledge to $600 billion over the next four years.

This includes a new factory in Houston for artificial intelligence (AI) servers and partnerships with suppliers like Corning (NYSE:GLW) for glass used in iPhones and Apple Watches. Apple also announced yesterday that it will use Samsung chips at its Texas facility to make its devices, including iPhones. Cook did warn that assembling the iPhone in the U.S. “will take a bit longer” to achieve.

By aligning with Trump’s “build in America” mandate, Apple not only avoids import costs but also strengthens its brand as a leader in domestic manufacturing. This strategic shift, including diversifying production to India and using U.S.-made components, positions Apple to mitigate global supply chain risks while capitalizing on tariff exemptions.

Nvidia (NVDA)

As the world’s most valuable chipmaker, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is another clear winner, leveraging its significant U.S. investment plans to sidestep the tariffs. The company has committed to spending $500 billion over the next four years on AI infrastructure in the U.S.in an effort to produce cutting-edge AI chips domestically.

This aligns with Trump’s exemption criteria, ensuring Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) — critical for AI and cloud computing — avoid the 100% import duties. More notable, though, is that this policy shift could consolidate Nvidia’s market dominance, as smaller firms struggle with tariff-related costs. It already owns between 70% and 95% of the market for advanced AI accelerators, and Nvidia could gain near-complete control.

Additionally, by stockpiling inventory and exploring assembly in regions with lower tariffs, Nvidia further reduces risk and positions itself to thrive in the new AI-driven market.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is the world’s largest pure-play foundry stock, but one uniquely positioned to benefit from Trump’s tariffs due to its substantial U.S. investments.

TSM has pledged $165 billion to expand its Arizona operations, including three new factories and two advanced packaging facilities, with an additional $100 billion announced in March. These facilities, set to produce 4 nanometer (nm) chips for AI and smartphones, cater to clients like Apple, Nvidia, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), ensuring they remain tariff-exempt.

TSM’s Arizona plants, which are expected to create 25,000 jobs and generate $200 billion in economic output, march in lockstep with Trump’s economic and national security goals. By localizing production, TSM reduces its exposure to tariffs and geopolitical risks, such as tensions over Taiwan. This expansion not only secures the foundry’s U.S. market share but also attracts equipment suppliers, further strengthening the domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

