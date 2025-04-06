The Best Stocks To Buy Now, While The Market Implodes Around Them (CHD, CLX, DEO, UL) 247 Wall st

Key Points

In times of maximum turmoil there is a flight to safety, and income producing stocks

International stocks may be an unusual safe haven after a decade of under performance

Some stocks are already up pre-market, while others crash further

Most Stocks Are Red Ahead of Tomorrow

Things look pretty grim out there. Every single one of ‘The Magnificent Seven’ stocks are in the red before the open, though MSFT only narrowly so. Everywhere you look it’s further sell off after further sell off. VF Corp (NYSE: VFC), Crocs (Nasdaq: CROX), and Nike (NYSE: NKE) are all continuing to shed after showing some temporary strength on Friday.

Bitcoin is currently down 4.7% today, falling below $80,000 for the second time since November, 2024. The most recent dip below $80k was short lived and shares rebounded, but then fell back to their current level today.

All signs point to more pain tomorrow.

There Is Always A Port In The Storm

But even in the roughest of markets there are opportunities. Right now, consumer staples are looking promising and with good reason. It’s hard to cut out toilet paper and dish detergent, no matter how rough things get.

Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is up marginally after hours, but down only 1.8% the last 5 days. That doesn’t sound like much, but compared to the other sell offs it’s very impressive. While the company saw shares soar and fall back following COVID-19 and the huge tailwind for cleaning products, the core business remains remarkably stable, consistent, and essential. If you want safety, it’s a buy today.

Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD) is the best performing stock you’ve never heard of. Shares are up nearly 17,000% since going public and rarely see huge drawdowns. While they are expensive at 44 times earnings, the essential and ‘all weather’ nature of the company’s portfolio proves why. The company sells Arm & Hammer baking soda, Oxi Clean, Trojan condoms, Orajel, and other household brands. The company pays a modest dividend and has been a consistent long term performer for investors.

International stocks have had a good run this year, and two stand out as good buys today.

Unilever (NYSE: UL) the London based multinational CPG brand is showing real strength. Shares are up nearly 4% after hours on the belief the company’s largely international exposure will give them a better footing compared to US based companies like Procter and Gamble, Clorox, and others.

Spirits conglomerate Diageo (NYSE: DEO) has had an uncharacteristically difficult 12 months. Shares are down 27% on a combination of factors. Primarily, a trend towards lower, more moderate drinking by younger generations today. Additionally, many feel the boom of GLP-1 drugs have the potential to reduce consumption globally among the heaviest drinkers. While the company has historically traded for a premium multiple, today it’s down at a relatively affordable 16x earnings, and pays a 4% dividend. While an investment today isn’t without risk, the international company may be relatively better internationally than an American based spirits brand like Brown-Forman. Further, the company has a broad portfolio across classes to smooth out any transition from or away from any single category.

