3 Dividends Aristocrats at 52-Week Lows. Time to Back Up the Truck? Worranan Junhom / Shutterstock.com

Key Points in This Article: Dividend Aristocrats — S&P 500 companies with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases — provide reliable income.

Aristocrats exhibit lower risk, offering stability during economic uncertainty, such as 2025’s tariff concerns.

Studies show Aristocrats deliver 10.3% annualized returns versus 7.8% for the S&P 500, driven by strong fundamentals.

Sit back and let dividends do the heavy lifting for a simple, steady path to serious wealth creation over time. Grab a free copy of “2 Legendary High-Yield Dividend Stocks“ now.

Dividend stocks, or shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of profits to shareholders, offer investors a reliable income stream and a hedge against market volatility. In 2025, with inflation at 2.3% and tariffs creating market turmoil, these stocks provide stability and growth potential, especially when dividends are reinvested to compound returns.

Dividend Aristocrats, a subset of S&P 500 companies with 25 or more years of consecutive dividend increases, typically exemplify resilience, boasting strong cash flows and disciplined management. Firms like these, often in consumer staples, finance, or healthcare, weather economic storms better than non-dividend peers, with lower volatility. Studies show Aristocrats outperform the broader market, delivering 10.3% annualized returns versus 7.8% for the S&P 500.

The three stocks below, all Dividend Aristocrats, stand out for their robust payouts and growth prospects in today’s market, but recently hit 52-week lows. Is it time to back up the truck and load up on their shares?

General Mills (GIS)

General Mills (NYSE:GIS), trading at $54.50 near its 52-week low, boasts a 125-year history of paying dividends and a 55-year dividend increase streak, with a current $2.40 annual dividend yielding 4.4%.

Its fiscal third quarter saw sales drop 5% to $4.8 billion, impacted by inflation-weary consumers shifting to private labels, though operating profit fell just 2.1% due to a $95.9 million divestiture gain. The stock’s 15% year-to-date decline reflects weak pet food demand and a yogurt business sale, trading at less than 12 trailing earnings. Growth levers include cost-cutting, with $1 billion in savings targeted by 2027, and innovation in high-margin snacks like Nature Valley.

GIS’s 49% payout ratio ensures dividend safety, and analysts’ $61.05 one-year consensus price target suggests 12% upside.Risks include tariff-driven cost hikes, but GIS’s brand strength and recession-resistant cereals position it for recovery as consumer budgets stabilize, making it a compelling long-term hold.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), at around $131 per share, near its 52-week low, has raised dividends for 53 years, offering a $5.69 annual dividend with a 4.2% yield. First-quarter revenue dipped 1.8% to $17.9 billion, but beat estimates by $100 million, with a 1% organic volume rise in North American beverages, but a 2% drop in snacks due to inflation- and health-conscious consumers.

The stock’s 14% decline in 2025, trading at 15 times forward earnings, stems from currency headwinds (2% revenue hit) and boycott risks tied to price hikes. Wall Street projects a 4% drop in earnings this year, but Pepsi looks forward to Frito-Lay’s margin expansion via automation and acquisitions.

PEP’s 73% payout ratio is high but sustainable, with analysts’ $150 target implying 14% upside. Tariff risks and the popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs loom, but PepsiCo’s global scale and organic sales growth signal resilience. PEP stock’s undervaluation and snack portfolio make it a strong buy for income-focused investors.

Clorox (CLX)

Clorox (NASDAQ:CLX), at $126 per share, trades almost at its 52-week low, and it has increased dividends for 47 years, paying $4.88 annually for a 3.9% yield. Fiscal third-quarter sales fell 8% to $1.67 billion, due to divestitures and exiting its Argentina business, driving a 22% year-to-date stock decline.

Trading at 22 times earnings, CLX faces pressure from rising raw material costs and across-the-board declines in its businesses. While it expects that to continue in the fiscal fourth quarter, Clorox says its fundamentals are strong and it maintained its market share positioning.Growth catalysts include margin expansion in its brands for the calendar year and it expects to deliver organic sales and strong earnings growth.

CLX’s 62% free cash flow payout ratio supports dividend safety, and a $150 analyst target offers 19% upside. Tariff risks could raise import costs, but Clorox’s 90% U.S. household penetration and recession-proof cleaning products ensure stability. CLX stock is a solid hold for investors seeking reliable dividends and modest growth.

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)