3 Stocks Analysts Say Will Double in the Next 12 Months

If you're looking for buy-the-dip opportunities, these stocks are worth looking into.

Analysts have price targets here with triple-digit upside potential over the coming year.

The downside risk here is also relatively low at current levels for these stocks.

If you are looking for outsized gains in the current market, you’re unlikely to get quick gains lest you go short. And shorting isn’t a good bet, even in a bear market. Buying discounted stocks and waiting a few months or a year is a much better idea, and you’re much more likely to land picks that go on to deliver triple-digit gains. The recent market decline has opened up significant opportunities for that.

The S&P 500 is in correction market territory, and both the Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 are in bear market territory. Making wise moves now could be your golden ticket to outsized gains.

If the administration doesn’t back down on tariffs, you’ll have to wait longer in the red, but every market crash in the past has been a buying opportunity. This time is likely to be no different.

The Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is an advertising company that has consistently delivered stellar gains in the past few years. Recent trends in the ad market have been very favorable, and this company was expected to win big. All that fell apart when it missed its own guidance.

Revenue still grew 22% year-over-year to $741 million and EBITDA came in at $350 million, but both missed market expectations and the stock plunged. Multiple lawsuits were filed afterward, and recent market fears have dragged it down even lower.

TTD stock looks very oversold at current levels. It fell by over 67% from its peak in December 2024 to its trough early this month. The miss was shocking due to this company’s record of beating estimates, but it didn’t miss by disastrous levels. Revenue only missed by 2% and EBITDA missed by $13 million.

If Trade Desk reorganizes and delivers a beat in its next earnings report in May, the stock will likely rebound massively. Expectations are lukewarm right now, and digital ad spending is still growing well.

The Trade Desk itself is guiding for 17% year-over-year growth in Q1 to $575 million in revenue. Analysts wanted to see $582 million, but the softness is priced in at current prices and then some. Even if it fails to beat earnings estimates again, the long-term upside potential outweighs the potential downside risk here.

The consensus price target of $114.38 implies 143.11% upside potential. Even the lowest price target at $57 implies upside.

Block (XYZ)

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is down to $50 as of writing and is down 35.8% in the past year. The company has fallen from its grace due to sales growth slowing down. Wall Street saw this company as a PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) alternative with higher growth and upside potential under Jack Dorsey, but XYZ stock has mainly traded within the $60-80 band with occasional dips and bumps out of that range.

Bad Q4 results are to blame for its underperformance this year. It posted $0.71 in adjusted EPS on revenues of $6.03 billion. It missed the consensus estimate of $0.87 in EPS and $6.29 billion in revenue. Naturally, the stock fell steeply and has continued falling due to broader market trends. Plus, sales growth has basically plateaued over the past few quarters.

Still, I think this stock is worth buying. The recent slowdown is temporary, and analysts expect solid growth to return here. Block is no longer a growth company and is focusing on margins, but analysts still expect revenue to grow 8-10% annually over the coming years. EPS is expected to double in the next four years.

It has $12.75 billion in cash vs. $7.92 billion in debt and you’re only paying 11 times earnings for the stock. Analysts have a consensus price target of $93, with price targets going as high as $115.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is down over 30% in the past year and plunged in late January due to slowing growth and inventory constraints. Revenue growth has decelerated compared to previous quarters. Fiscal Q3 2025 saw a 17% year-over-year revenue growth to $1.83 billion, but guidance missed significantly.

And even before the recent tariff fears, the company was already seeing margin pressures due to rising freight costs and forex pressures. With tariffs, the company is in even more trouble. It sources much of its footwear from Vietnam, and the company doesn’t have an alternative but to eat that cost.

All things considered, I’d still tag it as a buy. The company’s setbacks are anticipatory and there could be a massive shift in sentiment as tariff negotiations take place. Vietnam has already offered to nullify U.S. tariffs and was the first country to do so. DECK stock has been one of the strongest performers in the stock market in the past few years and has consistently beaten Wall Street expectations. One bad guidance ahead of (likely temporary) tariffs is not enough justification for a 52.3% selloff from its peak.

Buying the dip on DECK stock gives you solid long-term upside potential. The average price target is $217, which implies triple-digit upside potential from its current price.

