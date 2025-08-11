3 Stocks That Could Double Before 2027 Bigc Studio / Shutterstock.com

Key Points These stocks have high upside potential through 2027.

They’re sitting at solid discounts and have good fundamentals.

All of these stocks have the potential to double by 2027.

The well-known growth stocks and most AI stocks have delivered eye-watering gains in the past two years. However, putting all your eggs into them may not be a good idea, since there’s no guarantee they’ll continue this trend. Investors are already paying a decade ahead for many of these stocks, and it seems harder and harder for them to sustain this momentum.

The S&P 500 has delivered 24% in gains in 2023, followed by a 23% gain in 2024. So far into 2025, the S&P 500 is already up 8.63%.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100’s PE ratio is sitting at record levels. Investors were paying 32 times earnings at the peak of the 2021 post-COVID bubble. Today, they pay 42 times earnings. Thus, I wouldn’t mindlessly bet on growth stocks in the current environment. It’s better to look at a mix of oversold stocks and those with solid long-term potential. Here are three to look into that can deliver triple-digit gains in the next two and a half years.

Elevance Health (ELV)

Health insurance companies are having a tough time, and it’s not just UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH). Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) is in a similar situation, as the stock has declined by 46% from its September 2024 peak. Year-to-date, it’s down 19.6% after disappointing results and a sharp cut to its full-year profit guidance.

The company announced an adjusted EPS of $8.84 for Q2 and missed Wall Street’s expectations of $9.16. Revenue grew 14% year-over-year to $49.4 billion and beat estimates, but net income fell to $1.74 billion from $2.3 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted EPS guidance was slashed to $30 from a prior range of $34.15 to $34.85 due to “elevated medical cost trends” in its Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual plans and Medicaid business, where costs were rising faster than premiums. On top of that, ELV was removed from several Russell indices.

The news isn’t the best here, but the long-term potential could help it outperform the broader stock market if you buy the dip. This is one of the biggest health insurance providers, and temporary declines in growth and margins aren’t going to keep it down forever. Analysts see a rebound starting in FY 2026.

FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) has been one of the most aggressive growth stocks to bet on. In just the past five years, FTAI stock has been up 832%. The stock has since corrected, but it is now on the uptrend once more, and the fundamentals remain strong. This is an aerospace company that specializes in leasing and maintenance of aircraft engines.

In Q2 2025, revenue grew 52.45% and beat estimates by 20.31%, whereas diluted EPS reached $1.57 with a 24.46% net margin and beat estimates by 30.84%.

For all of 2025, analysts see 41% revenue growth to $2.45 billion and 19.54% revenue growth in 2026 to $2.92 billion. The upper end of estimates puts 2026 revenue at $3.19 billion. EPS is also estimated at nearly $7 at the midpoint of 2026 estimates, up 37.73%. One analyst has his EPS estimate at $8.34 due to how strong the execution has been here.

Regardless, even if FTAI Aviation manages to get $7 in 2026 EPS, you’re paying less than 20 times forward earnings a year out. That’s very cheap for a company that has been growing this fast.

The consensus price target of $184.6 implies 35.7% upside in the next 12 months. I expect triple-digit upside in the next 24 months due to aerospace companies making a turnaround, which rate cuts should boost starting in September.

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was the “latest and greatest” Chinese EV darling a year and a half ago. This company was doing so well in 2024 that management was giving employees big year-end bonuses, worth 4 to 8 months. Unfortunately, the euphoria ended shortly after, and the stock plunged as results missed estimates and competition heated up in the Chinese market.

I would call it growing pains instead of a growth slowdown, as Li Auto has managed to keep expanding sales despite the competition. I see a rebound soon as year-to-date deliveries reached 234,669 in the first seven months of 2025. The numbers are better than what was expected.

The company launched its first all-electric SUV, the Li i8, on July 29, 2025, with deliveries starting August 20, 2025. By the end of 2025, it plans to roll out five more EREVs (extended-range EVs).

On top of that, the company is expanding elsewhere to offset the growth slowdown from domestic competition. There’s huge growth potential in Europe, the Middle East, and South America.

Analysts see EPS declining by 1.16% to $1.37 for all of 2025 before growing 32.34% in 2026 and accelerating thereafter. Sales growth is expected to be 13.5% this year and 29.58% next year.

The consensus price target of $33.34 implies 34.49% upside, with the highest price target of $40 implying 61.36% 1-year upside potential. I expect triple-digit upside by 2027 as international expansion takes off. Even though there is competition, this is one of the only EV companies that can scale profitably, whereas others have margins deep in the red.

