It Ain't Over Until It's Over: 4 Dividend Value Stocks Are the Safest Way to Stay Invested

A value stock is generally one that trades at a price lower than a company’s fundamental value or what its performance suggests it should be worth. Typically, these are shares of a company with solid fundamentals that are priced below those of its peers, based on an analysis of the price-to-earnings ratio, yield, price-to-book value, and other relevant factors. Value stocks are often overlooked on Wall Street. They are undervalued due to factors such as market volatility, economic downturns, or negative news surrounding the company, which may be temporary or not.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: By any historical measure, the S&P 500 is expensive at 27 times trailing earnings.

Value stocks that pay dividends may be the best idea to stay invested in 2025.

The lightning-fast stock market correction may not be over.

Baseball legend Yogi Berra, who played catcher for the New York Yankees, was famous for crazy and memorable sayings like “No one goes there anymore; it’s too crowded” and “The future ain’t what it used to be.” However, one of his most famous quotes was, “It ain’t over ’til it’s over.” That is precisely how many on Wall Street and in the financial media feel about the current volatility and selling that have occurred over the past week. While stocks have finally reset lower, there could be more downside before we see a real volume-led turnaround.

What does make sense now for those who want to remain invested or shift their holdings to stay in the market is to look at quality value stocks that pay dependable and recurring dividends. While they gained some momentum in the latter half of 2024, the value category has remained largely out of favor for some time but may be poised to turn as volatility makes many investors nervous.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. dividend value stock research database and found four top companies that may be among the safest ways to stay invested now. All are rated Buy at top firms on Wall Street that we cover.

Why do we cover dividend-value stocks?

Dividend stocks provide investors with reliable streams of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Ardmore Shipping

Trading just above a 52-week low with a massive dividend, this stock is a value investor’s dream. Ardmore Shipping Corp. (NYSE: ASC) is engaged in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers in worldwide trade. The company operates through one segment: the transportation of refined petroleum products and chemicals.

The company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Its fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, time charters, and commercial pools.

Ardmore Shipping has a global network to support its seafarers and deliver shipping services to its customers.

Its vessels include:

Ardmore Seafarer

Ardmore Exporter

Ardmore Explorer

Ardmore Enterprise

Ardmore Engineer

Ardmore Endurance

Ardmore Endeavour

Ardmore Encounter

Ardmore Seahawk

Ardmore Seavanguard

Ardmore Seavantage

Ardmore Seaventure

Ardmore Chippewa

Ardmore Chinook

Ardmore Seavaliant

Lincoln National

This quality insurance company is offering a perfect entry point now. Lincoln Financial Corp. (NYSE: LNC) is a holding company that operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies.

Its segments include:

Annuities

Life Insurance

Group Protection

Retirement Plan Services

The Annuities segment offers variable annuities, fixed annuities, and indexed variable annuities to its clients, providing tax-deferred investment growth and lifetime income opportunities.

The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, indexed universal life insurance (IUL) and variable universal life insurance (VUL) products, linked-benefit products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

The Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products and services, including short- and long-term disability, statutory disability, and paid family medical leave administration.

The company’s Retirement Plan Services segment provides employers with retirement plan products and services.

Macy’s

The venerable retailer is going through changes but is extremely inexpensive at current trading levels. Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) is an omni-channel retail company.

The company operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under three brands: Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. These brands sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s, and kids’), cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

The company has stores in 43 states, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam.

Its operations are conducted through:

Macy’s

Macy’s Backstage

Macy’s small format

Bloomingdale’s

Bloomingdale’s The Outlet

Bloomie’s

Bluemercury

In addition, Bloomingdale’s in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Al Zahra, Kuwait, operate under a license agreement with Al Tayer Insignia.

The principal private-label brands offered by the company include:

Alfani

And Now This

Aqua

Bar III

Belgique

Cerulean 6

Charter Club

Club Room

Epic Threads

Family PJ’s

first impressions

Giani Bernini

Holiday Lane

Home Design

Hotel Collection

Hudson Park

Ideology

Magna International

This is another stock trading just above a 52-week low, and with a stellar dividend and big upside, this is a potential total return home run. Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is a global automotive supplier that has complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities which include:

Body

Chassis

Exterior

Seating

Powertrain

Active driver assistance

Electronics

Mechatronics

Mirrors

Lighting and roof systems

It also has electronic and software capabilities across many of these areas.

Segments include:

Body Exteriors & Structures

Power & Vision

Seating Systems

Complete Vehicles

Its products include:

Battery Enclosures

Body-in-White Solutions

Chassis Systems

ADAS and automated driving

Control modules

Active aerodynamics

Exterior systems and modules

lighting

Mechatronics

Mirrors

Electrified powertrain products

Complete Vehicle Engineering

Its global network includes approximately 343 manufacturing operations and 105 product development, engineering, and sales centers spanning 28 countries.

