This is the Single Best Stock-Split Play To Buy Right Now

Booking Holdings stock has corrected, but its share price is still out of reach for beginner investors.

2024 was a big year for stock splits as the S&P 500 posted its second straight year of gains north of 20%. This year has seen a sharp reversal, with the S&P 500 probably in the early stages of a nasty bear market. Indeed, it’s hard not to be optimistic, with Trump stepping back from some of his scariest tariffs. Still, there’s no guarantee much will get done on the negotiations front over the span of the 90-day pause. Either way, commentary from those involved is encouraging, to say the least. But that doesn’t mean it’s time to let your guard down and pile back into the higher-risk tech plays, many of which still seem pricey despite leading the way lower.

In any case, there’s less of a need for splits now that most everything’s flying south for the summer. At this trajectory, the hottest of high-flying tech stocks could be granted a 50% split courtesy of Mr. Market, who’s been running scared over how bad things can get with Trump’s tariff threats. For instance, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has already been cut in half in a few short months. As to whether other Mag Seven members will follow suit remains the big question. At this pace, it all comes down to Trump’s next move.

In this piece, we’ll concentrate on a stock-split candidate that I believe still has what it takes to follow through with a split in 2025. If the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 turn a tide (Trump had better start ramping up on the dealmaking for this to happen), perhaps the following stock-split candidate could find its way back on the chopping block.

Booking Holdings stock: Overdue for a share split despite the latest correction?

Consider shares of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), which seem long overdue for a massive split (perhaps 40-to-1) with shares currently going for $4,556 and change per share. Indeed, shares of the travel and leisure booking firm have corrected, now down just over 13% from its recent peak. That said, it’s still far too out of reach for the ordinary retail investor, many of whom probably still can’t purchase a single share. With no share splits planned, investors may have to wait a while longer before the name becomes bite-sized enough to consider buying shares.

In any case, Booking stands out as a generative AI beneficiary as the firm leverages such tools to further increase its global market share. Undoubtedly, Booking stands out as more of a tech company than a place to book your flight and hotel. Should the worst of tariff threats not creep into 2026, I’d look for BKNG stock to make a run to a level that’d better justify a split. Indeed, it’d be quite ridiculous to have BKNG shares go for more than $6,000 per share. Arguably, BKNG is a name that’s already long overdue for a split.

Bookings’ AI travel assistant Penny looks intriguing.

The generative and agentic AI boom is a double-edged sword for the booking firms. On the one hand, more travellers could go to ChatGPT for their booking and itinerary. However, with Booking’s AI travel agent Penny, the firm may have an opportunity to claw share away from rivals that are sleeping on AI. At the end of the day, Booking seems well on its way to replacing the job of a travel agent. As to whether it can do a better job remains the big question.

Either way, AI could be the one catalyst that helps BKNG rise to a level that could pave the way for a big share split. It’s been a long time coming, with BKNG having not split since 1998. Indeed, a big split could bring forth a wave of smaller retail investors, many of whom may have scratched Booking off their watchlist due to its hefty price of admission.