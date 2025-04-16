S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: JBHT (Nasdaq: JBHT) Falls, ABT (NYSE: ABT) Rises on Tariff Fallout ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Key Points The markets are stuck in the doldrums as their tariff-infused fears become reality.

Tech companies Nvidia and AMD warned of massive charges due to China exports.

There are also some winners in the S&P 500 today as earnings season rolls on.

Live Updates Live Coverage

The markets remain stuck in the doldrums, owing to tariffs, but appear to be coming off their lows of the morning. The S&P 500 is lower by 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average are losing 1.8% and 0.5%, respectively. Retail sales climbed higher by a better-than-expected 1.4% in March, reflecting a resilient consumer. And earnings season is going swimmingly so far. But good news was overshadowed by tariff woes in this headline-driven market after technology leader Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA0) warned of an upcoming $5.5 billion charge on China exports of its processors.

Most sectors are seeing red today, including a steep 2.6% drop in tech, while energy stocks are moving higher as a group by 1.8%.

J.B. Hunt Transport (Nasdaq: JBHT) is down a steep 8.4% today. Transportation stocks are often considered a gauge of the economy, and signs of an economic slowdown are weighing on the stock. Management has warned that demand could be impacted by the trade wars.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 208.19 (-0.52)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 328.13 (-1.9%)

S&P 500: Down 62.71 (-1.1%)

Market Movers

In addition to Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq; AMD) also cautioned that it expects its charge for China exports to reach $800 million, sending shares lower by a whopping 6.3%.

We’ve also got some gainers in the S&P 500.

Pharma stock Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT) is rising 5.2% this morning on a Q1 earnings print that surpassed consensus expectations. ABT is a steady dividend-paying stock with a dividend yield of 1.8%. The company’s profits and revenues have been growing thanks to robust demand for its nutrition products and its medical devices, both of which are making up for some weaker market segments.

Travelers (NYSE: TRV) is gaining 3.6% on the heels of its earnings report. At $257 per share, the insurance stock is within a stone’s throw of its 53-week high.