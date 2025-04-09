S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: DAL (NYSE: DAL), (Nasdaq: WYNN) Fly Defiantly Boarding1Now / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Live Updates Live Coverage

The broader markets are showing resilience in the face of economic uncertainty as the trade war between the U.S. and China escalates. The S&P 500 is up fractionally in a show of strength, buoyed by stocks like the airlines, including Delta (NYSE: DAL) with a 6.7% increase, while Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) is enjoying a 3.7% advance while also lifting the broader market index higher.

Delta’s gains come despite the company warning that tariffs are going to hit its profits, responding by withdrawing its full-year outlook and warning that the entire airline sector will feel the pain. Wynn Resorts could be rising because according to analysts cited by reports, the impact of the tariffs on travel won’t be as severe as expected.

While the SPY’s gains are modest compared with its steep losses of late, Wall Street will take any sign of optimism while the global trade war unfolds. The markets could be responding to President Trump’s call to buy the dip, but on the other hand Wall Street CEOs like JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon are already calling for a recession.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 54.21 (-0.14%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 205.52 (+1.35%)

S&P 500: Up 13.64 (+0.24%)

Key Points The broader market is moving higher today in the face of an escalated trade war between the U.S. and China.

Technology stocks are buoying the S&P 500 higher today.

Pharma stocks are next in line for tariffs and are lower.

S&P 500 Movers

Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD) is part of the S&P 500 and is marching forward today with a 4.5% gain.

Tesla’s (Nasdaq: TSLA) 2.7% rise is helping to lift sentiment in the technology sector.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) stock is falling by 5.2% today due to the fact that the pharmaceutical sector is next in line for the tariff hit. The fear is also spreading to names like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), which is down a steep 6.2% in today’s session.

