Live Nasdaq Composite: Tariff Shocker, Tech Strength Send Markets Higher

Key Points Stocks are taking back ground today after a court blocked the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariffs, saying that the president overreached.

Nvidia’s Q1 results blew away estimates as AI-fueled data center demand soared.

Live Updates

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are finding cause for celebration today, with all three of the major stock market averages moving higher out of the gate. A federal court has blocked President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, ruling them an overreach and ordering the removal of those specific tariffs. The White House is appealing the decision, but the markets are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel for now.

Stocks have been extremely headline-driven in 2025, and this time, it is working as a tailwind. Most sectors of the economy are seeing green today, led by a 1.8% advance in technology stocks.

Today’s gains are also being fueled by Magnificent Seven stock Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), whose quarterly earnings results blew away expectations on both the top and bottom lines, sending the stock 4.9% higher. Nvidia’s data center growth, where the chipmaker’s AI magic happens, grew by a whopping 73%, putting to rest any doubts that the tariff impact and China headwinds would slow AI demand. Nvidia’s U.S. revenue alone surpassed $20 billion, in a first for the company.

In response, Wall Street analysts revisited NVDA stock. JPMorgan reiterated its “overweight” rating on the stock with a $170 price target attached, while UBS maintained its “buy” rating with a bullish price target of $175 per share.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 37.66 (+0.09%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 260.12 (+1.36%)

S&P 500: Up 43.37 (+0.74%)

Market Movers

Tempus AI (Nasdaq: TEM) is gaining 1.5% today as it takes back some recently lost ground. TEM shaved off 20% of its value on Wednesday in a steep sell-off.

Electronics retailer Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is down 6.5% after management lowered the full-year outlook due to the tariff impact.

Nordson (Nasdaq: NDSN) is gaining 10% on an announced deal with Quasar Medical.

