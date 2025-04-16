Live Nasdaq Composite: Gold Up, APLD (Nasdaq: APLD) Rises 5% in Bright Spot brightstars / Getty Images

Key Points The markets came out of the gate under pressure, focused on some worrying news out of Nvidia.

Better than expected retail sales data for March did little to lift the market mood.

The gold price is rising as investors hunt a safe-haven asset.

Live Updates Live Coverage

The markets are under pressure out of the gate despite stronger than anticipated economic data. All three of the major stock market averages are trading in the red, including a 1.7% drop in the Nasdaq Composite, which is being weighed down by Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA). On the flip side, Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) is gaining 5% today, bucking the otherwise downward trend, on the heels of its fiscal Q3 results. Despite missing Wall Street’s expectations, Applied Digital is benefiting from its roll in data center infrastructure for AI and high-performance computing, two white-hot tech trends.

The gold price is rising 2.4% today to $3,319.30 per ounce as investors flock to the inflationary hedge during these times of heightened uncertainty. Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) is gaining 4% on the day as a beneficiary of the gold rush.

The technology sector is being dragged lower by NVDA stock after the company revealed an upcoming $5.5 billion charge related to chip exports to China, igniting trade war selling once again. Nvidia shares are sinking 5.6% today. Most sectors of the economy are down, including a 2.4% decline for technology, while energy stocks are up by 1%. Each of the Magnificent 7 stocks is lower today.

Retail sales grew by 1.4% in March, stronger than the expected 1.2% increase and providing yet another sign of a resilient U.S. consumer. Results excluding auto sales also beat economist projections, coming in at 0.5% vs. estimates of 0.3% even in the face of tariff uncertainty targeting the auto sector.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 165.73 (-0.41%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 292.95 (-1.74%)

S&P 500: Down 47.89 (-0.90%)

Market Movers

BofA analysts have reiterated their “buy” rating on Nvidia stock, but it’s doing little to lift sentiment in shares today. The Wall Street firm also lowered their price target on NVDA to $160 from $200 per share, blaming tariff uncertainty.

Oppenheimer analysts have begun coverage on new stock Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) with an “outperform” rating attached.

Piper Sandler likes Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) stock, reiterating its “overweight” rating on the EV maker while lowering the price target from $450 to $400 per share.