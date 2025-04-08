Live Nasdaq Composite: AMZN (Nasdaq: AMZN), AVGO (Nasdaq: AVGO) Rise in Relief Rally Bill Chizek / iStock via Getty Images

After three days of being stuck in reverse, the markets are breathing a sigh of relief today, rising across the board at the open. The markets are anticipating some sort of tariff agreement, and it is enough to unleash today’s gains. All three of the major stock market indexes are seeing green, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average tacking on over 1,300 points at its best while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 are each gaining over 3% in today’s relief rally. Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) is up nearly 4% after launching AI advancement Nova Sonic.

Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) is buoying the Nasdaq Composite with a 5.7% jump while Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) is rising 7.6% today.

Every sector of the economy is trading higher today, led by technology stocks, with a 4% advance as a group. Consumer discretionary and financial stocks aren’t too far behind, rising 3.7% and 3.3%, respectively, this morning.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 1,082.14 (+2.85%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 532.58 (+3.49%)

S&P 500: Up 144.62 (+2.86%)

Key Points The stock market is rising in a relief rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added as much as 1,300 points but has come off of its highs.

Reports of a potential trade agreement sparked the rally.

Market Movers

Stock market favorite AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP) is gaining another 12% today, a welcome change from March’s declines in the stock price. The stock remains approximately 50% below its 52-week high.

Dividend stock CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is gaining 8% today. With a dividend yield of 4.1%, CVS just affirmed its cash payout and appointed a new C-Suite executive. The company tapped UPS (NYSE: UPS) and PepsiCo (Nasdaq: PEP) alum Brian Newman has its new finance chief.

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is rallying by 4% today alongside a bitcoin price that’s added 5% in the past 24 hours.

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has been vulnerable to the tariff wars but is managing a 2% gain in today’s relief rally.

American Tower REIT (NYSE: AMT) is left out of the gains, falling 1.7% as property stocks feel the pressure from a potential economic slowdown.

