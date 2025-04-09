Nasdaq Composite Live: AAPL (Nasdaq: AAPL), INTC (Nasdaq: INTC) Up Despite Recession Risk Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com

The markets are responding to the tariff escalation and recessionary fears, resulting in a mixed bag out of the gate. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 are managing modest gains while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is extending its losses by nearly 300 points. As the past few days have proven, the markets are prone to reversing course at any moment given the heightened nature of the economic uncertainty. The technology sector is leading markets higher with a 2.3% gain as a group, followed by consumer discretionary stocks with a 1.8% advance.

China has struck back with massive retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. economy, while Wall Street CEOs like Jamie Dimon are convinced the U.S. economy is barreling toward a recession. President Trump is doing his best to calm investor nerves, suggesting the markets are presenting a buying opportunity.

Magnificent Seven stocks are experiencing some reprieve, with the likes of Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) gaining 3.4% despite losing 22% over the past five trading sessions in the sell-off. Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is gaining alongside other chipmakers today, with the SOX index up about 1%. Positive sentiment in Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) and Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) is buoying the broader tech sector as well as each of those stocks gains about 4% on the day.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Key Points The markets are mixed out of the gate in the face of escalating trade tensions with China.

Tech stocks are among the gainers.

Wall Street CEO Jamie Dimon says the economy is barreling toward a recession.

Market Movers

Volatile stock AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP) is extending recent gains with a nearly 2% pop as Wall Street bulls and bears continue with wrestle with its potential.

Hong Kong’s Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA) is up 1.1%, contributing to the rise in chip stocks today, despite the escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Pharma stock AstraZeneca is falling by 4%, preventing the Nasdaq Composite from further gains as President Trump warns that the pharma sector has a target on its back for tariffs.

