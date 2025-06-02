Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech, Steel Bright Spots in Tariff-Ridden Markets mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The markets are mixed out of the gate, with the Nasdaq Composite making its way higher while the Dow and S&P remain under pressure.

Trade war uncertainty continues to hold back stocks as Washington, D.C. and Beijing trade jabs.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are kicking off the month of June as a mixed bag, with technology stocks moving higher while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average remain under pressure. Traders and investors are feeling tariff-war uncertainty after Washington, D.C. and Beijing blamed one another for breaking a tariff pause agreement, sending stocks lower. In response, Treasury yields moved higher, including a 2-basis-point jump in the 10-year Treasury yield to 4.4%.

With all the stock market volatility, it’s easy to overlook last month’s gains. In May, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed over 9% higher while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6% and 4%, respectively. Technology stocks fueled the stock market recovery, including strong performances from Big Tech leaders like Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) and Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT).

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 148.45 (-0.35%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 47.80 (+0.20%)

S&P 500: Down 10.52 (-0.18%)

Market Movers

Steel stocks are a bright spot after President Trump revealed a doubling of tariffs on steel imports to 50%, benefiting U.S. steelmakers. Cleveland-Cliffs is soaring over 22%, Steel Dynamics (Nasdaq: STLD) is gaining 13.4%, and Nucor (NYSE: NUE) is up 11.7%. The steel stock rally is buoying the VanEck Steel ETF up by 3% today.

Shifting to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, analysts believe Dow component Boeing (NYSE: BA) has some tariff-related tailwinds that could benefit the stock. Bank of America upgraded BA shares to “buy” with a $260 price target, up from $185 previously. BofA analysts expect the Trump administration to harness Boeing’s jetliners as a negotiating tool in the trade deals. BA stock is gaining 1.7% today.

